New Pitt Players That Stood Out in Week 1

The Pitt Panthers opened their season by crushing the Miami RedHawks in a 59-14 win. While returning quarterback Mason Heintschel made headlines with a record-tying performance, his supporting cast did a great job too.

Pitt lost a lot of good players to the transfer portal over the offseason, but they also were able to bring skilled players who were ready to make an impact from the start.

This could be seen with several transfer players, along with some freshmen, helping power Pitt to a 1-0 season start. It's a testament to the coaching staff and team that the Panthers are already clicking as a unit despite the roster shake up.

Special Teams

It's usually unorthodox to start with special teams, but Antonio Chadha's 58-yard field goal to end the first half has to be mentioned before anything else. His first field goal in a Panthers unform ties Ben Sauls and Alex Kessman for the longest kick in program history.

"I love Chadha," Heintschel said postgame. "I honestly didn't know he had that in him. He's a little crazy, after he hit it he was smacking his head, but he's a special player."

Chadha transfered to Pitt as a walk-on from FCS school Western Illinois over the offseason. He also went 7/7 on PAT attempts; Pitt's coaching staff always manages to find great kickers for the program.

Transfer Sam Hunsaker also hit a PAT attempt and racked up 579 yards on kickoffs.

Offense

Wide reciever Malik Knight, a transfer from Western Carolina, scored Pitt's first touchdown of the season off of a 17-yard catch and run. He ended the game with 53 receiving yards on five receptions.

UAB transfer Elijah Lagg was the other transfer to catch a touchdown from Heintschel in the game. Despite being listed as a backup tight end on the depth chart, Lagg had three receptions for 23 yards in his Panthers debut. Oklahoma transfer tight end Carson Kent got 29 yards on two receptions.

La'Vell Wright was able to be a good backup running back option when Ja'Kyrian Turner was out, rushing for 25 yards on 6.2 yards per carry.

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back La'vell Wright (11) runs the ball against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A true freshman was able to get in on the action too; Damon Ferguson Jr. had 22 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. The running back from Maryland was the only freshman to score for the Panthers in their season opener.

Another freshman, wide receiver Demetrice McCray, had 24 yards on two receptions. Pitt has very competitive wide receiver and running back rooms, so it's impressive for two true freshmen to already make an impact.

Defense

Pitt's defense looked a little shaky in the second quarter, but they managed to shut out the RedHawks for the entire second half. The returning players on the defensive line were definitely the standouts, but some new guys made an impact too.

Memphis transfer Demarco Ward made three solo tackles, tying returning players Shawn Lee Jr. and Cruce Brookins for most in the game.

Another transfer linebacker, Alex Sanford Jr. from Purdue, made a tackle and an assist.

Freshmen to make tackles were Lincoln Hoke, Josh Pittman and Kentrail McRae.

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