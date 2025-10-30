Pitt DB Embracing Versatile Role
PITTSBURGH — Kavir Bains-Marquez has quickly assumed an important role on the Pitt Panthers' defense.
Bains-Marquez joined the Panthers after five seasons at UC Davis at the FCS level, where he joined the team as a walk-on. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID-19 season and decided to transfer, but again was under-recruited.
Pitt added Bains-Marquez, along with 15 other transfers, in its 2025 recruiting class, giving Bains-Marquez a home for one final season of college football.
Bains-Marquez started his first and final season at Pitt as a backup safety, who primarily subbed in on third downs as a fifth defensive back in the Panthers' 3-3-5 package. But he has recently grown into a larger role.
"Kavir is a really good football player," Pat Narduzzi said after the 53-34 win over NC State. "That kid, I've got a lot of respect for him. He's not the biggest guy in the world, but he is tough. He's a playmaker."
Bains-Marquez played just 41 snaps in the first three games of the season, but with some injuries to Cruce Brookins and Javon McIntyre, Bains-Marquez's best ability was his availability. But with more injuries to other positions on the defense, it's been his versatility that has stood out.
"I'm just a ball player," Bains-Marquez said. "I can play anywhere on the field."
Bains-Marquez has 36 tackles, a 57-yard interception return and two pass breakups in eight games this season. The bulk of his numbers have been from recent weeks, totaling 13 tackles against No. 25 Florida State and his big interception return against Syracuse.
But Bains-Marquez once again served as a band-aid to this injured Pitt defense last week against NC State. Star linebackers Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis were ruled out before kickoff, and Bains-Marquez had to play safety and outside linebacker on a week's notice.
"He's just a football player," Narduzzi said. "He makes plays, and that's why we thought he could play that outside linebacker spot, and he certainly did in one week."
Bains-Marquez had the third-most tackles on Pitt's defense and also recorded a tackle for loss in the win. And he really embraced his new role, too.
Bains-Marquez expressed how much he enjoyed playing in the box, something he has rarely done in his collegiate career. He even made a shark fin with his hand as an adopted member of Pitt's linebackers room, "The Sharks."
"I appreciate being able to hit people," Bains-Marquez said. "I like to hit. I like to tackle. I like to just be in the box, be around the ball. Make plays. Get my name called."
This week's game against Stanford will be a big one for Bains-Marquez. Not only is there a possibility that Louis and Biles won't play again, but it will be a homecoming game for the San Jose, Calif. native.
Bains-Marquez said he grew up about 20 minutes from Stanford's campus and joked that all of his friends and family will likely take up an entire section of the stadium to see him play in person again.
"You'll probably hear my mom," Bains-Marquez said. "My mom, my auntie, when they get together, it's pretty loud."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt QB Named Best in Nation
- Pitt WR Earns Weekly Honor After Dominant Win
- Pitt Panthers LB Making Name for Himself
- Pitt Downs Pitt-Johnstown in Exhibition
- Pitt Announces Starting Lineup for Exhibition vs. Pitt-Johnstown
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt