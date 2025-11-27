Inside The Panthers

Pitt LB Earns National Honor After Georgia Tech Win

The Pitt Panthers' middle linebacker went off last week, nearly breaking a program record.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace was named the Week 13 Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his performance in the upset win over Georgia Tech, the organization announced.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, named after NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, is presented to the nation's top defensive player who displays Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity (IMPACT).

This is the second honor that Lovelace received this week. He was also named Linebacker of the Week by the ACC, along with freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner.

Lovelace's IMPACT

Lovelace flipped the game in favor of Pitt in a huge way against Georgia Tech. In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets drove 73 yards in nine plays and threatened to make it a one-score game from the 5-yard line. That was until Lovelace picked off Haynes King on the goal line and took it down the far sideline 100 yards for a game-changing touchdown.

"That was a gigantic play," Pat Narduzzi said after the game. "You talked about momentum. That was a 14-point change right there. Because they were going in and there was never quit out of our guys. It was a great call by [Randy] Bates, and a great job by Lovelace, doing his job and being where he needs to be. And then scoring was huge."

It was the second-longest interception touchdown in Pitt history, since Homer Roe set the record with a 105-yard pick-six against West Virginia in 1908. Lovelace also made four tackles in the game.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) returns an interception for a touchdown against Georgia Tech
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That was just Lovelace's third-career interception. He had one earlier this season in Week 3 against West Virginia, and his other was a 33-yard pick-six against Syracuse in 2024.

Lovelace is now in his third season with the Panthers. The Leechburg, Pa. native is having a career season. He is now up to 65 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and now a 100-yard touchdown.

Across his three seasons, Lovelace is at 142 tackles, 15 for a loss, four sacks, three interceptions, six pass brakups and a fumble recovery.

Lovelave will need a similar performance as last week's to help spur this defense and team to a much-needed victory against No. 12 Miami.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football