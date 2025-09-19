Inside The Panthers

Pitt Basketball Visits 2026 4-Star Twins

The Pitt Panthers visited two top 65 recruits.

Mitchell Corcoran

Feb 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel yells to his team during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel yells to his team during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers visited a pair of four-star twin brothers earlier this week.

Jeff Capel and one assistant coach visited Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., to check in on Daruis and Adonis Ratliff, On3's Jamie Shaw reported on Sept. 16.

The Ratliff twins are each top 65 recruits and top five players in New York. They are the sons of Theo Ratliff, a 16-year NBA veteran and an All-Star who led the league in blocks three times in his career. He also led the NCAA in blocks when he was at the University of Wyoming.

Darius Ratliff is a 7-foot and 195-pound center who averaged 9.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.6 blocks per game as a junior. He is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in New York, the No. 5 center in the class and the No. 51 player nationally by the 247Sports Composite.

Rivals has Darius Ratliff as the No. 3 player in New York, the No. 3 center and the No. 40 player nationally. ESPN has him ranked as the 52nd-overall player, the No. 4 center and the No. 3 player in his state.

Stepinac's Darius Ratliff (13)
Stepinac's Darius Ratliff (13) dunks against St. Raymond during CHSAA basketball action at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains Jan. 17, 2025. Stepinac won the game 89-80. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adonis Ratliff is a 6-foot-11 and 190-pound power forward who averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 3.5 blocks per game in his junior season at Archbishop Stepinac. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 5 player in New York, the No. 11 power forward in the class and the No. 61 player in the country.

Rivals has Adonis Ratliff as the No. 5 player in New York, the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 59 player in the nation. ESPN has him as the 86th player in the country, the No. 9 player at his position and the No. 6 player in New York.

Stepinac’s Adonis Ratliff (3)
Stepinac’s Adonis Ratliff (3) puts up a shot against Saint Raymonds during the CHSAA AA city championship game at Fordham University in the Bronx March 9, 2025. Stepinac won the game in overtime 63-61. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Rivals, are scheduled to make an official visit to Alabama on Sept. 20 and an unofficial visit on Oct. 19. Rivals also has Alabama as the favorite to land the twin brothers and only has Pitt in Darius Ratliff's top five.

Pitt has also pursued the Ratliff brothers' Archbishop Stepinac teammate Jasiah Jervis. Pitt hosted Jervis on an official visit earlier this week and Jeff Capel and associate head coach Tim O'Toole each made separate visits to Archbishop Stepinac to see Jervis.

