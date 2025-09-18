Pitt Basketball Hosts Top 50 2026 Recruit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers hosted one of the top basketball prospects in the Class of 2026 earlier this week.
Four-star guard Jasiah Jervis of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., has made an official visit to Pitt, he announced on his Instagram.
Pitt was his third of eight official visits scheduled for this fall, according to his profile on Rivals. He visited NC State in August and Michigan State earlier in September. He will next visit Texas on Sept. 19, followed by Illinois on Sept. 26, Oregon on Oct. 10, Florida on Oct. 17 and Tennessee on Oct. 24.
Jervis listed Pitt in his top eight schools on Aug. 20, associate head coach Tim O'Toole reportedly visited Jervis at Archbishop Stepinac on Sept. 3 and Jeff Capel reportedly did the same on Sept. 11.
Pitt officially offered Jervis a scholarship in September 2024.
Jervis has been climbing up the recruiting rankings lately. The 6-foot-4 and 190-pound guard is ranked as the No. 2 player in New York, the No. 2 shooting guard in his class and the No. 34 player nationally by the 247Sports Composite. The composite did have Jervis as a top 100 player in July.
Rivals ranks Jervis as the No. 2 player from New York, the No. 9 shooting guard in the class and the No. 39 player nationally. Rivals also gives the Panthers the best odds to land Jervis at 15%, followed by NC State at 13.1%, Michigan State a 11.3% and Oregon and Illinois at 9.4% as the next most likely schools.
ESPN ranks Jervis slightly lower than the other two recruiting sites. ESPN has him as the No. 6 player at his position, the No. 2 player from New York and the No. 50 player overall.
In his junior season at Archbishop Stepinac, Jervis averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as he helped lead his school to a CHSAA Championship title, according to MaxPreps. He also shot 49% from the field and 45% from 3-point range.
The Panthers are still searching for their first commitment for their 2026 recruiting class. Along with Jervis, Pitt is also targeting shooting guards Adam Oumiddoch, Quincy Wadley, Jermal Jones and Steven Reynolds.
