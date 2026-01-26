Pitt Releases Dates For 2026 Football Schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers released the entire 2026 football schedule on Jan. 26. All times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

This schedule will feature a nine-game conference slate for the first time, in addition to just three non-conference games.

All three nonconference games will be played in Acrisure Stadium in the first month of the regular season. The ACC opener against Syracuse will be played at home in Week 3.

In the ACC schedule, four games will be played in Pittsburgh and five will be played on the road. Of Pitt's nine conference opponents, six were on Pitt's 2025 schedule.

The ACC schedule will also feature two Friday night games and a Thursday night game.

Pitt's 2026 Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 12: vs. UCF

Sept. 17: vs. Syracuse

Sept. 26: vs. Bucknell

Oct. 2: at Virginia Tech

Oct. 10: vs. North Carolina

Oct. 17: at Boston College

Oct. 24: at Miami

Oct. 31: vs. Georgia Tech

Bye Week

Nov. 13: vs. Florida State

Nov. 21: at Louisville

Nov. 28: at California

Breaking Down Pitt's 2026 Schedule

Week 1: Miami (Ohio)

Pitt is 2-0 all-time against Miami (Ohio) and this will be the first matchup in Pittsburgh since 1949. The RedHawks capped off their 2025 season with trips to the MAC Championship and the Arizona Bowl.

Week 2: UCF

The Panthers won the most recent meeting with UCF in a narrow 35-34 home victory in 2019. The Knights won the previous meeting in a 45-14 blowout over Pitt in 2018. The first meeting came in a 52-7 blowout win for Pitt in 2007.

UCF struggled in 2025, finishing the season with a record of 5-7.

Week 3: Syracuse

Pitt opens ACC play in Week 3 against Syracuse on a Thursday. The Panthers defeated the Orange 30-13 on the road last season. The last time Syracuse played in Pittsburgh on a Thursday night was in 2024, when Pitt's defense scored on three pick-sixes in the 41-13 rout.

Week 4: Bucknell

The nonconference schedule wraps up with Bucknell. The Bison struggled in 2025, finishing 5-7 at the FCS level and 2-5 in their conference. Pitt is 7-2 all-time against Bucknell, with the most recent meeting being in 1945. The Panthers have not allowed a point in this matchup since 1922, outscoring the Bison by a total of 66-0.

Week 5: Virginia Tech

Pitt will head to Blacksburgh for its first Friday night regular season game since 2019. It will also be the first meeting since 2023, when the Panthers fell 38-21 on the road. New head coach James Franklin will face Pitt once again, just one year removed from his over decade-long tenure at Penn State.

Week 6: North Carolina

This game will be Bill Belichick's first time back in Pittsburgh since his days coaching the New England Patriots. Pitt is just 6-12 in this series, but won the most recent meeting in 2024, 34-24. Luckily for the Panthers, the Tar Heels are coming off an abysmal 4-8 season in Belichick's first year running the program.

Week 7: Boston College

This is where it all started for Mason Heintschel last season. He made his first-career start at home against Boston College and went an impressive 30-for-21 passing with 323 yards and four touchdowns in the 48-7 victory. This year, the Panthers head to Chestnut Hill, where they lost 34-23 in 2024.

Week 8: Miami

Pitt will head south to Miami for the first time since 2022, when it had a decisive 42-16 victory over the Hurricanes. Miami is coming off an appearance in the national championship, where the Hurricanes lost a close one to Indiana, 27-21.

Week 9: Georgia Tech

Pitt will host Georgia Tech after defeating the Yellow Jackets on the road 42-28 last season. Pitt now leads the all-time series 12-6 and is 5-2 at home.

Week 11: Florida State

The Panthers also went on the road to defeat Florida State last season and will now host the Seminoles in Pittsburgh. This game will be another Friday night showdown, making it the first time that Pitt will play two Friday night games since 2012.

Week 12: Louisville

Louisville mounted a second-half comeback to get past Pitt in 2025. The all-time series is now tied 11-11 as the Panthers will visit the Cardinals this upcoming season in search of their first road win against Louisville since 2011.

Week 13: California

Pitt caps off the regular season with a trip to the West Coast to face Cal, after playing on the road the week before. This will be the first time that the Panthers head to Cal since 1966. Pitt hosted the Golden Bears in 2024 and won 17-15.

