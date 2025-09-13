Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. West Virginia

Today’s honorary captain is Adam Gunn!!



· Linebacker at Pitt from 2004-2009.

· 4 Year Letterman.

· 2009 Team Captain.

· 2009 First Team All-Big East.

· 3x Academic All-Big East.

· Played on 3 Bowl Teams.

· Name on the Varsity Walk as 2010 Blue-Gold Award Recipient.#H2P pic.twitter.com/Zce84CR6g7