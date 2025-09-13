Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. West Virginia
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers linebacker and team captain Adam Gunn will serve as the honorary captain in the Backyard Brawl against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Pat Narduzzi announced. Gunn played on the last Pitt team to defeat West Virginia in Morgantown in 2007.
Gunn played at Pitt from 2004-09. He was a four-year letterman and was named a team captain and First Team All-Big East in his final season with the Panthers. He was also named Academic All-Big East three times, played on three bowl teams and was named on the Varisity Walk as the 2010 Blue-Gold Award Recipient.
Gunn hailed from Vandergrift, Pa., and played football at Kiski Area High School, where he was considered one of the top defensive backs in the area. He was named to the Pennsylvania Class AAAA All-State Second Team by The Associated Press.
Gunn had 11 career interceptions and had 64 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in his senior year. Gunn also played quarterback, where he had 873 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 234 yards rushing yards.
Gunn arrived at Pitt in 2004 and played on the scout team and redshirted. He stood out on the scout team, though, and was named Defensive Prep Co-Player of the Year award.
As a redshirt freshman, Gunn appeared in all 11 games that season and played primarily on special teams, where he stood out once again. He had eight tackles and blocked two punts — one against Cincinnati and the other against UConn. Gunn also made three tackles against Cincinnati and was named Special Teams Player of the Game.
Gunn remained primarily on special teams in his third year with the Panthers. He appeared in all 12 games in 2006 and collected 13 tackles and forced a fumble. He was named to the Big East All-Academic Football Team for the first time.
Gunn became the starting Sam linebacker in his redshirt junior season. He started all 12 games and totaled 59 tackles, six for a loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. He was on the Big East All-Academic Football Team this season, as well.
Unfortunately, in 2008, Gunn suffered a season-ending neck injury in the season opener against Bowling Green. He had four tackles and forced a fumble in that game before exiting the game early in the second half.
Gunn was granted a sixth year of eligibility due to his season-ending injury and came back to Pitt for his final season in 2009. Gunn transitioned to middle linebacker and had a career year with 78 total tackles and five sacks.
Gunn graduated from Pitt in 2008 with a bachelor's in communication and rhetoric. He also attended Pitt's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs and was a former intern with the Pitt media relations office. Now, Gunn works in the sales, marketing and Name Image and Likeness business for NOCAP Sports.
