Pitt Defense Wants More Turnovers Against West Virginia
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' defense has played like one of the top defenses in the nation over the first two weeks of the regular season.
Pitt's defense is currently tied for the 38th-best scoring defense, is 13th in total defense, tied in ninth for first downs allowed, tied for fifth in sacks, is fifth in rushing defense and is tied for second in tackles for loss.
The Panthers' defense has dominated against the lower-level opponents they have faced so far, as they should. But one thing the coaching staff and players have not been satisfied with is the number of turnovers forced.
"We'd like to have them every series, for sure," defensive coordinator Randy Bates said. "There are times we've missed punching at the ball. We had one fumble. The first week, we didn't get any. We've dropped a couple of interceptions, so for sure."
The lone fumble Pitt has forced came in the fourth quarter of the Central Michigan game. Chippewas quarterback Joe Labas scrambled in the pocket, Francis Brewu got a hand on the ball and during some time of confusion, deciding if it was a fumble or incomplete pass, Kyle Louis picked it up and was promptly brought to the ground.
The Pitt offense took over with good field position on its own 46-yard line and subsequently scored a touchdown five plays later.
In 2024, the Panthers' defense had 13 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and five recovered. Out of those turnovers, the linebackers forced seven interceptions, five fumbles and recovered two.
"Most definitely, we want to create more turnovers," middle linebacker Braylan Lovelace said. "There are definitely a lot of opportunities that we're missing, where we're just missing by that much. There are just little details that we can fix and create way more turnovers. We can be a little bit more physical with punching the ball and things like that."
Although the defense has played well to this point, Bates expects nothing but the best out of his linebackers and thinks they can still improve in every major category.
"I think we can cause more fumbles, I think we can get more interceptions, I think we can make more tackles for loss," Bates said. "I love their ability to be leaders. The've done a nice job of adjusting our defense, getting us in the right calls and being consistent with that is certainly important."
With the Backyard Brawl coming up, now is the time to force a few giveaways. And when it comes to turnovers in this rivalry, it's hard not to think back to the M.J. Devonshire pick-six in 2022.
"Legends and heroes are made in this game," Pat Narduzzi said.
The opportunity is there for Pitt. West Virginia is coming off a bad loss to Ohio, Jaheim White is believed to be out for the season and if the Mountaineers start to get desperate for big plays, whether that's trying to force the ball downfield or trying to extend plays longer than they should, the opportunities will be there.
West Virginia has turned over the ball five times already this season — tied for fourth-most in the country. All Pitt has to do is capitalize.
"People will remember you forever for those big plays," Narduzzi said. "M.J., his gloves are in the College Football Hall of Fame. You become a legend in this game."
