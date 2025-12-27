How to Watch Pitt's Military Bowl Matchup vs. ECU

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are in search of their first bowl win since 2022 and have a chance to end the drought with a win over the East Carolina Pirates in the Go Bowling Military Bowl.

A win would also make it just the third time that Pitt had a nine-win season under Pat Narduzzi.

The Panthers ended the regular season going 1-2 against ranked opponents. They were outscored by a combined 75-22 against No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 12 Miami at home. But Pitt did get a big 42-28 road win over No. 16 Georgia Tech.

East Carolina enters the Military Bowl as the reigning champions of it, having beaten NC State 26-21 in last year's game. The Pirates have won five of their last six contests to end the regular season, but went 0-2 against Power 4 opponents this year. However, both of those games were played in the first half of the regular season.

Game Info

Game : Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 6-2 ACC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (8-4, 6-2 American)

: Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 6-2 ACC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (8-4, 6-2 American) Time : 11 a.m. (EST)

: 11 a.m. (EST) Location : Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium | Annapolis, Md.

: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium | Annapolis, Md. TV : ESPN

: ESPN Radio : 93.7 The Fan | Pitt Radio Network | WPTS Radio 92.1 | SiriusXM 117 or 201

: 93.7 The Fan | Pitt Radio Network | WPTS Radio 92.1 | SiriusXM 117 or 201 Odds: Pitt (-10.5) | O/U: 52.5

There was plenty of breaking news leading up to this bowl game, with most of it coming from the East Carolina side.

Sep 6, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) looks on during the warmups before the game against the Campbell Fighting Camels at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Pirates will officially be without their offensive and defensive coordinators, starting quarterback Katin Houser, starting running back London Montgomery, starting left tackle Jimarion McCrimon, second tight end Jayvontay Conner and second-leading receiver Yannick Smith. Both coordinators have taken new jobs elsewhere and all the players are entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

This poses a significant advantage for Pitt, which will not have All-American linebacker Kyle Louis, starting running back Desmond Reid, or backups in Juelz Goff, Jackson Brown, Jesse Anderson and Zion Fowler-El. Reid and Louis declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Goff, Brown, Anderson and Fowler-El are entering the portal.

According to Pitt's weekly depth chart, true freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner will start at running back, redshirt freshman Cam Lindsey will start at star linebacker and no changes were made to fill the missing depth players entering the transfer portal.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) hands the ball off to running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In more recent news, Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates will retire following the Military Bowl. He announced his retirement on Dec. 26, and the timing to conclude his 43-year coaching career is fitting.

Bates was a lieutenant in the Navy and also coached the Midshipmen from 1989-91. And he will now coach in his final game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt