Pitt Extends Backyard Brawl With West Virginia
The Pitt Panthers are playing West Virginia in the 108th Backyard Brawl this weekend, and while the series is set to go on a hiatus in the coming seasons, the future will be full of Brawls.
Pitt announced a four-year extension to the Backyard Brawl on Friday afternoon. Following a four-year hiatus from 2026-29, the Brawl will resume from 2029-32, and now the series will run through the 2036 season.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled for what this means for both Pitt and West Virginia,” Pat Narduzzi said in the release. “But this goes far beyond four more games and the 75 miles separating us. This paves the way for future Panthers to carry on the history of this rivalry, while current ones get to forge new legacies for years to come. This extension isn’t just for Pitt and West Virginia, but for college football fans everywhere.”
It's a move that both sides have advocated for since the series resume in the 2022 season following an 11-year hiatus.
Pitt holds an all-time 63-41-3 record against West Virginia in a series that dates back to 1895. It's one of the most intense rivalries in college football, with just 75 miles separating the two programs, and there have been some legendary moments in the series.
The 13-9 win in 2007 stands out as one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, likely keeping the then-No. 2 Mountaineers out of the BCS Championship game, but more recently, M.J. Devonshire's pick-six to seal the win in the 2022 revival, and Eli Holstein's fourth quarter comeback in 2024 stand out as lasting memories.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi recently said that while he would just like the series to be played annually, he would prefer Rivalry Weekend at the end of November. But as it stands, all the games will be played in September.
It seems unlikely that there will be a matchup during the currently scheduled hiatus, from 2026-29, as both sides have scheduled other Power Four opponents, but things change quickly in the current landscape.
Future Dates for Pitt vs. West Virginia Backyard Brawl
- Sept. 8, 2029 at Pitt
- Sept. 7, 2030 at WVU
- Sept. 6, 2031 at Pitt
- Sept. 11, 2032 at WVU
- Sept. 10, 2033 at Pitt
- Sept. 9, 2034 at WVU
- Sept. 8, 2035 at Pitt
- Sept. 13, 2036 at WVU
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Snap Counts: New Players Pulled Back After Strong Start
- Pitt Basketball Reveals 2025-26 ACC Schedule
- Pitt Reveals Depth Chart vs. WVU
- WATCH: Pitt QB Eli Holstein Addresses Backyard Brawl
- Four Pitt Players Named to ACC Team of the Week
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt