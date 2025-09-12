Pitt Reveals Backyard Brawl Uniforms vs. West Virginia
West Virginia is planning to stripe the stadium with blue and gold for the 108th Backyard Brawl, and Pitt is breaking out its majority white uniforms.
Pitt will wear gold helmets with a blue Cathedral stripe down the center, white jerseys with blue numbers and white pants with a blue Cathedral stripe down the leg, which is a minor change from the gold-white-blue combination from the last meeting in Morgantown, WV.
Pitt and West Virginia are scheduled to kick off at Milan Puskar Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and those who are not in attendance will be able to watch the broadcast on ESPN.
The stakes of the Backyard Brawl are obvious, both sides are aware of what a win means this season, and the Panthers are taking WVU very seriously.
"We direct all of our attention back towards our next opponent," Pat Narduzzi said on Monday. "We're excited to get into this week, as you guys all know. We're excited. We're excited about the game that presents itself here.
"Rich Rodriguez, obviously a fantastic football coach, been around, won a lot of football games, a heck of a coach. It will be a heck of a ballgame down in that atmosphere in Morgantown. We're excited about that.”
West Virginia is coming off a surprising loss to Ohio, falling to 1-1 early in the season, but the Pitt coaches and players are focused on holding the Mountaineers to the highest possible standard. While WVU will be without its top running back and wide receiver, it's still a Rodriguez offense that will throw a lot at the Pitt defense.
Pitt is coming off come-from-behind win against West Virginia last season at Acrisure Stadium, with Eli Holstein leading the Panthers down the field for a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, but the Panthers haven't won in Morgantown since the series resumed in 2022.
Pitt lost a brutal 17-6 game to WVU in 2023, and with the series going on a hiatus after this season's edition, it's the last chance to do so - and go a decisive 3-1 in the series' revival.
"There is a lot of hatred in the game," Narduzzi said. "I think the fans hate each other. I think it goes way, way back. I think there's for whatever reason lots of scars that they have, they haven't got over them yet."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Snap Counts: New Players Pulled Back After Strong Start
- Pitt Basketball Reveals 2025-26 ACC Schedule
- Pitt Reveals Depth Chart vs. WVU
- WATCH: Pitt QB Eli Holstein Addresses Backyard Brawl
- Four Pitt Players Named to ACC Team of the Week
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt