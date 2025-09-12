Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Backyard Brawl Uniforms vs. West Virginia

The Pitt Panthers have unveiled the uniform combination that it will be wearing for the 108th Backyard Brawl vs. West Virginia.

Karl Ludwig

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi of the Pittsburgh Panthers reacts after a call in the final moments of the second half of the Backyard Brawl against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 1, 2022. Pitt Vs West Virginia Backyard Brawl
/ Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
West Virginia is planning to stripe the stadium with blue and gold for the 108th Backyard Brawl, and Pitt is breaking out its majority white uniforms.

Pitt will wear gold helmets with a blue Cathedral stripe down the center, white jerseys with blue numbers and white pants with a blue Cathedral stripe down the leg, which is a minor change from the gold-white-blue combination from the last meeting in Morgantown, WV.

Pitt and West Virginia are scheduled to kick off at Milan Puskar Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and those who are not in attendance will be able to watch the broadcast on ESPN.

The stakes of the Backyard Brawl are obvious, both sides are aware of what a win means this season, and the Panthers are taking WVU very seriously.

"We direct all of our attention back towards our next opponent," Pat Narduzzi said on Monday. "We're excited to get into this week, as you guys all know. We're excited. We're excited about the game that presents itself here. 

"Rich Rodriguez, obviously a fantastic football coach, been around, won a lot of football games, a heck of a coach. It will be a heck of a ballgame down in that atmosphere in Morgantown. We're excited about that.”

West Virginia is coming off a surprising loss to Ohio, falling to 1-1 early in the season, but the Pitt coaches and players are focused on holding the Mountaineers to the highest possible standard. While WVU will be without its top running back and wide receiver, it's still a Rodriguez offense that will throw a lot at the Pitt defense. 

Pitt is coming off come-from-behind win against West Virginia last season at Acrisure Stadium, with Eli Holstein leading the Panthers down the field for a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, but the Panthers haven't won in Morgantown since the series resumed in 2022. 

Pitt lost a brutal 17-6 game to WVU in 2023, and with the series going on a hiatus after this season's edition, it's the last chance to do so - and go a decisive 3-1 in the series' revival. 

"There is a lot of hatred in the game," Narduzzi said. "I think the fans hate each other. I think it goes way, way back. I think there's for whatever reason lots of scars that they have, they haven't got over them yet."

