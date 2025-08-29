Pitt Backup RB Emerging Before Season Opener
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers running back Desmond Reid is going to start in Saturday's Week 1 game against Duquesne without a doubt.
Running back wasn't a position battle to look out for coming into camp after the senior back rushed for 966 yards and five touchdowns while having 579 receiving yards and four touchdowns and receiving a list full of honors a season ago. Reid will likely put up similar numbers and accolades this season.
Going back to last season, quarterback Eli Holstein was the Panthers' second leading rusher with 328 yards. Behind him was redshirt senior Daniel Carter, who only rushed for 208 yards before suffering a season-ending injury against Clemson on senior day.
Holstein ultimately suffered an injury last season as well, and just like that, Pitt's ground game relied solely on Reid. No other Panthers eclipsed 100 rushing yards in 2024.
However, this year could be different with the recent emergence of redshirt freshman Juelz Goff.
"Goff has had a great camp," offensive coordinator Kade Bell said on Aug. 27. "I think he went to another level. He was a freshman last year, just trying to learn. He's gained another 10 or 15 pounds this offseason. I love where he's at."
As a freshman, Goff appeared in three games at the end of the season. He had one catch for seven yards against Louisville, 11 carries for 15 yards and two catches for 14 yards against Boston College and 7 carries for 31 yards and three catches for 32 against Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
"I've got a lot of faith in him," Pat Narduzzi said on Aug. 28. "I think he had a heck of a bowl game. I've been impressed with him. That guy's been really solid."
What makes Reid so dangerous is his versatility of being a back and a receiver. The only knock on Reid is his size at 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. Goff said he feels he has a similar playing style to Reid's, he's just a little bigger at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds.
"I think we both have that explosive aspect to the game, and I think we both bring some speed to the game," Goff said. "I feel as though we're pretty similar in ways. It's just that we have a size difference, that's really pretty much it. But we're both strong, we're fast, elusive, we can make a play at any given time."
Goff's playing style wasn't always similar to Reid's, though. It was something he had to work towards. Goff said he added 12 pounds this offseason, and it has helped him become more physical, explosive and stronger at pass protecting.
But perhaps what has helped Goff grow the most is Reid's leadership.
"He's soft spoken and he doesn't talk a lot, but when he talks, it's meaningful, because it's coming from somebody who doesn't do anything but work," Goff said. "He's a good leader. He leads by example, just with the work. He's an All-American."
Goff said he is always studying Reid. From watching film on his own, to position meetings and having conversations with him.
"Just being a young guy, just being a student of the game," Goff said. "Just kind of learning from a guy that has experience, who has had success at this level."
Goff was listed as Reid's backup in Pitt's initial depth chart of the season, which Narduzzi said is 85% locked in right now. Goff has done the off the field work and has learned from one of the best in the game. Now, all he has to do is get an opportunity to make a play.
"I know that I can make a play at any given time," Goff said. "I know I can make a play out of the backfield. I know I can make an explosive play at any given time. I'm just waiting for my opportunity whenever that does come."
