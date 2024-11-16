Pitt RB Departs with Serious Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost one of their running backs, who suffered a serious injury in the first half vs. No. 20 Clemson at Acrisure Stadium.
Panthers senior running back Daniel Carter went on a great run, going 13 yards and dragging Tigers defenders for a first down. He immediately grabbed at his ankle and the Panthers' medical staff rushed over to tend to him.
The Pitt medical staff put a cast around his right leg, which was the ankle he hurt, and they needed a cart to come out and take him to the locker room.
The Panthers rallied around Carter, with almost the whole team coming from the sideline to show their support for him.
Carter would give a "thumbs up" to the Pitt fans, who gave him an outstanding ovation as he left the field.
The game vs. Clemson served as Senior Day for Pitt, allowing the program to honor players like Carter, who are playing in their final home game for the program.
He also got the first touchdown of the game for Pitt vs. Clemson, going two yards for the score. He had four rushes for 31 yards and that touchdown before departing.
Carter is in his sixth season with the Panthers and came into this game with 18 rushes for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
His best game came in the 73-17 blowout of Youngstown State in Week 4, where he had seven carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns, including a 13-yard catch for a touchdown.
This matchup vs. the Tigers served as Carter's 60th game that he has played for the Panthers since 2019. He had 84 carries for 448 yards and nine touchdowns in his career prior to this game.
Carter hails from Margate, Fla., near Miami, and played for powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
He has missed just one game the past four seasons, vs. North Carolina in 2022, showing his durability and reliability throughout his tenure.
Pitt will rely on junior Desmond Reid and redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. with Carter out for the rest of the game.
