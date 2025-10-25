Inside The Panthers

Injured Pitt LB Named Gametime Decision vs. NC State

With one of the Pitt Panthers' star linebackers having already been ruled out, another is a gametime decision vs. NC State.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pursuit against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pursuit against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The final ACC Availability Report for the Pitt Panthers' conference game against the NC State Wolfpack has been released.

Out

LB Rasheem Biles
DL Zach Crothers
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Nick Lapi
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore
OL Keith Gouveia
OL Jeff Persi

Game Time Decision

LB Kyle Louis
DL Blaine Spires

The Rundown

Star linebacker Rasheem Biles is officially out for the second consecutive game. Biles was out last week against Syracuse after appearing on the injury report as questionable a day before the game. He was listed as questionable on the two previous reports earlier this week.

Pitt's other star linebacker, Kyle Louis, is a game-time decision. Louis was injured in the first quarter last week against the Orange and did not return to the game. He was listed as questionable all of this week and has a chance to play today.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If Louis can't go, then the Panthers will be quite thin at linebacker. Nick Lapi will also not play against NC State. He and Cameron Lindsey filled in for Biles and Louis a week ago, and they led the defense in tackles.

Without Louis, Pitt would be looking at Lindsey, Braylan Lovelace, true freshman Emmanuel Taylor and Abe Ibrahim as the only active linebackers on the two-deep depth chart.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Nick Lapi (31) reacts to a defensive play during the first half against the Syracuse Orange
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Nick Lapi (31) reacts to a defensive play during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Taylor has recorded a tackle in three games this season against Duquesne, Boston College and Florida State. Ibrahim has recorded tackles in five games this year against the Dukes, Louisville, the Eageles, the Seminoles and Syracuse. He has 10 total tackles and a pass breakup.

Blaine Spires is also a game-time decision. His return would be important to Pitt's pass rush. He is currently tied for the most sacks on the defense, even after missing several games.

The ends are another thin group on the defense. Joey Zelinsky returned from an injury a week ago, but Zach Crothers is done for the year with an injury.

Rashan Murray and Shadarian Harrison will return for this game. Murray has missed most of the season with an injury and hasn't been active since the Week 3 game against West Virginia. Harrison did not play last week, despite not being listed on the injury report. Pat Narduzzi said that Harrison took a knee to the quad during a tackling drill before the game and was unable to play.

Longsnapper Nilay Upadhyayula is active today. He was listed as questionable this week, but did not appear on today's injury report.

