Pitt Loses Star LB For NC State Game
As the Pittsburgh Panthers prepare to take on the NC State Wolfpack, they will be without one of their best defenders.
Biles Out Again
Junior linebacker Rasheem Biles remains out with an undisclosed injury, according to the ACC injury report. This is the second game in a row that Biles will miss. He was out the previous week when the Panthers won over Syracuse.
So far this season, Biles has put up 52 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and a pick six.
In the road win over Florida State, now two weeks ago, Biles briefly left the game. He went on to return and play 59 snaps.
The Panthers will likely look to their depth for defensive help, again. Pitt's other star linebacker, Kyle Louis, is listed as questionable and is a game time decesion.
Head coach Pat Narduzzi praised the back up players that stepped up after the stars went out. Players such as redshirt senior Nick Lapi and redshirt freshman Cameron Lindsey stepped up and put on a defensive showing against Syracuse. The two reserve linebackers combined for 14 tackles and a sack.
Matchup with NC State
Junior linebacker Brayan Lovelace is one of the usual starting linebackers guaranteed to play against the Wolfpack. Lovelace has 46 total tackles and one interception on the season so far.
Despite their record of 4-2 overall and 1-2 in ACC play, NC State isn't a team that should be underestimated. Narduzzi has called them the "most talented football team that we will have played to date."
On offense, NC State has quarterback CJ Bailey, who Narduzzi praised as efficient. That can be seen with Bailey's average of 263.7 passing yards per game so far this season. It's going to take some good linebacker play to disrupt that.
The Wolfpack also has running back Hollywood Smothers. He has run for 739 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns this season so far.
As of now, NC State has given No. 16 ranked Virginia their only loss of the season. Though, it didn't count towards ACC play. NC State put up 35 points in that game.
After this game against NC State and one against Stanford, Pitt will play a guantlet of Georgia Tech, Nortre Dame, and Miami. All of those three teams are currently ranked in the top 15.
Hopefully, the Panthers will get their star defenders healthy by then. If not, it's good for the reserves to get runs against competent offenses such as NC State.
