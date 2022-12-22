Skip to main content

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Declares for NFL Draft

Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is off to the NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- It was all but certain and now Calijah Kancey has made it official - the Pitt Panthers' star defensive tackle is forgoing his senior year and will declare for the NFL Draft. 

Kancey, undoubtedly the best player along Pitt's immensely talented and productive defensive line, recorded 31 tackles, 14.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games this year. He suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the regular season finale and will sideline him for the Sun Bowl against No. 18 UCLA. He led the country's interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss.

Kancey was a unanimous All-American selection, first-team all-conference defender and the ACC Player of the year. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

How Pitt Got Zion Fowler Back in Recruiting Class

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt OL Marcus Minor Declares for NFL Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

Eight Pitt Signees Will Join Team for Spring Practices

Pat Narduzzi Accuses Utah of Using NIL to Flip Pitt Commit Dadrien Zipperer

Pat Narduzzi Believes Pitt Lacked Leadership at QB Position Last Year

Pitt QB Nick Patti to Depart Program after Bowl Game

USATSI_19119453_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Declares for NFL Draft

By Stephen Thompson
FkhKLIdWAAMnvm1
Recruiting

How Pitt Got Zion Fowler Back in Recruiting Class

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_16717200_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt OL Marcus Minor Declares for NFL Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19161189_168388034_lowres
Football

Pat Narduzzi Accuses Utah of Flipping Pitt Commit Daidren Zipperer using NIL Promises

By Stephen Thompson
IMG_1945
Recruiting

Eight Pitt Signees Will Join Team for Spring Practices

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19511080_168388034_lowres
Football

Pat Narduzzi Believes Pitt Lacked Leadership at QB Position Last Season

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19024100_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt QB Nick Patti to Depart Program After Bowl Game

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19223178_168388034_lowres
Football

Former Pitt DE John Morgan Commits to Arkansas

By Stephen Thompson