Five New Players for Pitt to Pursue from Transfer Portal

The Pitt Panthers could use some depth and experience and the transfer portal has some for them.

PITTSBURGH -- When the transfer portal first opened, there were some clear priorities for the Pitt Panthers in terms of what positions they needed to fill. They've addressed a couple of those needs already - namely quarterback and punter - but one week into offseason recruiting, new developments mean some other areas will need help.

Decisions about the future loom and while the Panthers are hoping some of those older players opt to return for another season, they have to prepare for the worst-case scenario. Here are a few of the players in the portal that Pitt could tap for immediate help at those necessary spots.

Defensive Line

With John Morgan out of the picture and Deslin Alexandre, Habakkuk Baldonado and Calijah Kancey expected to follow, Pitt will need some reinforcements along the defensive line. There are two players with the potential to be fantastic plug-and-play options for the Panthers - one on the edge and another on the interior.

Let's start inside with Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske - a 6'3, 300-pound defensive tackle. I like this fit because he is, above all else, a good player - productive for the Broncos his entire career. Last season he recorded 39 tackles, eight for loss and 4.5 sacks. He's also a graduate transfer, which I think makes sense for Pitt right now because they need some immediate experience, but their young depth makes multiple years of eligibility unnecessary.

Bumping outside, 6'5, 219-pound edge rusher Steve Linton is seeking a fresh start after spending four years in a limited role at Syracuse. Rated as a top-100 transfer prospect available, Linton has played both defensive end and outside linebacker during his time with the Orange and could help the Panthers at either spot.

Defensive Back

Outside of Javon McIntyre's expected to step up to starter status, there's not much you can say definitively about Pitt's safety situation. Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett are both in a position to leave this offseason and P.J. O'Brien projects as a project the coaching staff will want to refine a bit before he takes on the full workload of a starter.

I'd like to see Pitt go after former Colorado State safety Tywan Francis - who recorded 32 tackles and two pass breakups over four games this season for the Rams. He's a graduate transfer, so wouldn't throw the defensive back's room off schedule by sticking around for a few years and while he is not the shiniest prize in the portal, he is an experienced player the Panthers could win over quickly and use to bridge the gap between different generations of safety tandems.

Wide Receiver

We'll keep looking at receiver, where I think the Panthers could use a bunch of help. Dante Cephas from Kent State is still the top target in this department, but if they can't land him there are still some solid players elsewhere in the portal.

Pitt got an up-close and personal look at former West Virginia receiver Kaden Prather - a very recent addition to the transfer portal - this season in the Backyard Brawl, but it wasn't until after the season opener that Prather really came into his own. He doesn't exactly take the top off of defenses - something I think Pitt needs - but he's got at least two years of eligibility to spend. He's an unfinished product that has still proven he belongs at this level - in other words, a good fit for the Panthers.

Kyle Williams is another name to watch. Williams has played two stellar seasons at UNLV, showcasing his big play ability during a tenure with the Rebels that included Freshman All-American and All-Mountain West Honors. His tremendous ball skills and breakaway speed show up on tape and while going from the Mountain West to the ACC would be a step up, he is as capable as any of making it smooth. Pitt is in on the ground floor of his recruitment as just the third Power 5 program to extend an offer and they will be able to sell the Frank Cignetti-Phil Jurkovec reunion as a renaissance for the passing offense.

