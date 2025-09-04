Pitt Challenged With Unique CMU Offense
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers face a unique opponent for the first time in the young season.
The Central Michigan Chippewas operate an old-school, run-heavy, under-center, three yards and a cloud of dust style of offense. Think 12, 13 personnel and sometimes even 14 personnel, according to Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac.
Expect lots of tight ends, pulling offensive linemen and smash mouth football. If airing it all over the field and running up the score is the kind of football you prefer to watch, this will not be the game for you.
"Where normally you might see a wide receiver hidden in the backfield, you're seeing number 52, a backup guard in the backfield," Manalac said. "So, they definitely present some different challenges schematically."
As if facing a team whose primary goal is to beat its opponent to a pulp doesn't sound difficult enough to stop, Central Michigan employs three quarterbacks, and each of them has a different skill set.
Pat Narduzzi, who was the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Michigan State from 2007-14, said Central Michigan reminds him of old-school Big Ten football and says the Panthers are up to the task.
"It's going to come down to toughness," Narduzzi said. "And I think we're kind of built for that here in Pittsburgh. So, anybody who wants to line up with big people, we embrace that here, so that will play into our hands for sure."
The run game worked well for the Chippewas in Week 1. They defeated San Jose State 16-14 on the road and rushed for 247 yards and one touchdown. Tailbacks Nahree Biggins led the way with 18 carries and 102 yards, and Trey Cornist was just behind him with 99 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Central Michigan had only 115 passing yards, led by Angel Flores, who went 3-for-3 for 59 yards. Joe Labas, the Chippewas' primary starting quarterback, went 5-for-10 with 56 yards. Jadyn Glasser is the 230-pound third rotational quarterback, and he rushed four times for seven yards.
Central Michigan's physicality and uniqueness come from its new coaching staff. Head coach Matt Drinkall was previously an offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at Army, defensive coordinator Sean Cronin was the defensive line coach at Army and offensive coordinator Jim Chapin was at Eastern Washington, where he also ran a three-quarterback offense, Narduzzi said.
"They like to line up and pound you," Narduzzi said. "That's what they want to do. They're about a 70% run football team, and they're gonna line up in a lot of two tight ends, three tight ends and a little bit of the one tight end stuff that is college football nowadays."
The Panthers' defensive line and linebackers will be tasked with matching Central Michigan's physicality and making plays throughout the entire game, especially on the left side. According to PFF, the Chippewas ran 26 of their 51 run plays to the left and were successful doing so.
They rushed for 139 yards and one touchdown when running to the left and had the most success hitting the B gap — between the left guard and tackle. Central Michigan ran up the middle through the A gaps eight times for 34 yards and to the right side 17 times for 74 yards — with most of its success in the B gap, once again.
"When they run the power play, double team, guard pulls, kick out, they want to run right down the railroad tracks with that tailback," Manalac said. "It's almost like the front of the train, and they've got that cow catcher on it. They're not going to kick out. They're coming downhill and hitting (crap) off the way. They're coming downhill at you. It's a tremendous toughness challenge. I respect their brand of football, and I'm looking forward to playing them."
Even though Central Michigan leans primarily on the run, it can still make big plays through the air by using the run to set up the pass. In fact, the longest play from the Chippewas in their win last week was a passing play.
In the fourth quarter, Flores pump-faked a swing route to the running back, a pass Central Michigan attempted regularly throughout the game, causing the safety to freeze, and Flores hit his receiver on a 47-yard vertical route.
Although Shawn Lee Jr. is just a freshman corner, he saw meaningful playing time against Duquesne and understands the importance of not making the rookie mistake of biting hard on anything underneath against Central Michigan.
"Just not falling for all the little stuff," Lee said. "They're gonna run the ball so much they're probably hoping to catch us sleeping on the outside at the corner position. Just knowing our keys and being disciplined is what we have to do, and then the rest will play out."
Central Michigan's offense may sound intimidating, and it worked against San Jose State, but it's only the second week of this system and this new coaching staff. Plus, last week was a game the Chippewas easily could've lost, if it wasn't for the Spartans' three giveaways and two missed field goals under three minutes left in the game.
Narduzzi said his team did a great job preparing for Duquesne and expects the same from the Panthers this week.
"t doesn't matter who you play, whether it's a lower level or higher level (team)," Narduzzi said. "I'm just going to tell like I see it. The videotape doesn't lie. I always say the eye in the sky doesn't lie. That camera pretty much picks up everything. So we're gonna be on them and continue to coach them hard. We haven't done anything yet. We're 0-0 this week."
