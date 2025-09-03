Pitt Basketball Visits Top 2026 Target
PITTSBURGH — Class of 2026 four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis was visited by Pitt Panthers associate head coach Tim O'Toole at Jervis' high school, Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., Jamie Shaw of Rivals/On3 reported on Sept. 3
Jervis was also visited by NC State head coach Will Wade and general manager Andrew Slater.
Jervis listed Pitt in his top eight schools on Aug. 20 and has an official visit scheduled for Sept. 12. He also listed NC State, Texas, Michigan State, Illinois, Florida, Oregon and Tennessee in his top eight.
Pitt is Jervis' third stop on his list of official visits. His other official visits are to Michigan State on Sept. 5, Texas on Sept. 19, Illinois on Sept. 26, Oregon on Oct. 10, Florida on Oct. 17 and Tennessee on Oct. 24. Jervis visited NC State on Aug. 28.
The Panthers officially offered Jervis a scholarship in September 2024.
Jervis stands at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds. He is rated as one of the top players in the country. Rivals rates Jervis as a 94.34 four-star and ranks him as the No. 3 player from New York, the No. 12 shooting guard in the class and the No. 46 player in the nation.
The 247Sports Composite has Jervis as the No. 5 player from New York, the No. 10 shooting guard in the class and the No. 63 player nationally. While ESPN has Jervis as the No. 2 player in his state, the No. 6 player at his position and the No. 50 player in the ESPN 100.
Last season, Archbishop Stepinac went 26-4 and captured a CHSAA Championship title. Jervis contributed to the Crusaders' success by averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as a junior. He also shot 49% from the field and 45% from the arc, according to his MaxPreps.
Pitt will look to make Jervis its first commitment for the Class of 2026. Jervis is one of five shooting guards the Panthers are targeting. Four-stars Quincy Wadley, Adam Oumiddoch, Jermal Jones and Steven Reynolds have all received offers from Pitt.
The Panthers also offered two of Jervis' high school teammates in four-star power forwards Darius Ratliff and Adonis Ratliff.
