Pitt Snap Count vs. No. 20 Clemson Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Pathers suffered their third consecutive defeat, as they lost to then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 13 at Acrisure Stadium, 24-20.
The Panthers managed to make a comeback after a halftime deficit and led with less than two minutes remaining, but would allow a touchdown drive on just three plays, capped off by Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik going on a 50-yard quarterback run for the go-ahead touchdown.
Pitt Snap Count vs. Virginia
Offense
Quarterback
Nate Yarnell-93
Running Back
Desmond Reid-71
Derrick Davis Jr.-14
Daniel Carter-8
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield-78
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-74
Kenny Johnson-55
Censere "C.J." Lee-38
Daejon Reynolds-30
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-79
Jake Overman-18
Offensive Lineman
Right Tackle Jackson Brown-93
Right Guard BJ Williams-93
Center Lyndon Cooper-77
Center Terrence Moore-16
Left Guard Jason Collier Jr.-55
Left Guard Ryan Jacoby-38
Left Tackle Ryan Baer-93
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Nate Matlack-51
Jimmy Scott-36
Sincere Edwards-30
Chief Borders-27
Defensive Tackle
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-37
Nakhi Johnson-23
Sean FitzSimmons-23
Nick James-22
Francis Brewu-16
Linebacker
Kyle Louis-67
Brandon George-51
Rasheem Biles-47
Braylan Lovelace-30
Keye Thompson-21
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy-67
Tamon Lynum-46
Rashad Battle-28
Tamarion Crumpley-2
Safety
Donovan McMillon-72
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-46
Javon McIntyre-30
Cruce Brookins-20
Special Teams
Coverage Team/Defense
Nick Lapi-25
Josh McCarty-23
Jeremiah Marcelin-18
Dylan Bennett-17
Tamon Lynum-16
Kyle Louis-14
Ryland Gandy-14
Braylan Lovelace-12
Jake McConnachie-12
Allen Bryant-11
Cruce Brookins-11
Javon McIntyre-11
Malachi Thomas-10
Chief Borders-10
Rasheem Biles-9
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-9
Keye Thompson-8
Gavin Bartholomew-7
Tai Ray-5
Shadarian Harrison-5
Ryan Carretta-5
BJ Williams-5
David Ojiegbe-5
Che Nwabuko-5
Isaiah Montgomery-5
Jackson Brown-5
Ryan Baer-5
Derrick Davis Jr.-5
Donovan McMillon-5
Jason Collier Jr.-5
Jesse Anderson-4
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-4
Nakhi Johnson-4
Rashad Battle-4
Brandon George-4
Daniel Carter-4
Nick James-2
Sean FitzSimmons-2
Francis Brewu-1
Kick/Punt Return
Desmond Reid-8
Kenny Johnson-5
Censere "C.J." Lee-1
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper
PK Ben Sauls-10
LS Nilay Upadhyayula-7
Punter Caleb Junko-7
LS Nico Crawford-5
Holder Cam Guess-5
Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell got the start for Pitt against Clemson, with redshirt freshman /starting quarterback Eli Holstein out with an injury he suffered in the previous loss vs. Virginia at home in Week 11.
Yarnell completed 34-of-54 passes for 350 yards, plus one touchdown and one interception in the defeat, while suffering eight sacks.
Pitt made more changes to their offensive line ahead of the game. They put in redshirt sophomore Jackson Brown in at right tackle for his first collegiate start and also got sixth year Ryan Jacoby back in at left guard.
Jacoby suffered another injury, forcing sixth year Jason Collier Jr. to come in for him. Starting center in redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper also dealt with an injury, with backup and fellow redshirt junior Terrence Moore coming in for him.
Redshirt senior defensive back Tamon Lynum made his second start for the Panthers this season, playing in 46 snaps at cornerback. Fellow redshirt senior defensive back Rashad Battle returned for this matchup vs. the Tigers after missing out against the Cavaliers.
Pitt will head back out on the road for their next matchup against Louisville in Week 13, with a 4:00 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2 on Nov. 23, their second to last game of the regular season.
