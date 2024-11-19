Pitt Starting QB Still Not Cleared
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers didn't have their starting quarterback in the loss vs. No. 20 Clemson in Week 12 and may not have him for the forseeable future.
Panthers starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, suffered an injury in the previous game, a 24-19 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers at home in Week 11
He would rush five yards and slide down on a drive in the third quarter, but Virginia junior linebacker Trey McDonald hit him late and hard. He took off his helmet and medical personnel rushed off to help him out.
The officials would disqualify McDonald, after determing the hit qualified for a targeting penalty.
Holstein left the game, forcing redshirt junior Nate Yarnell to come in. Yarnell struggled, completing just 4-of-12 passes for 44 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions in the defeat.
Yarnell would also have to start for Pitt vs. Clemson, with Holstein still not medically cleared for the game.
He he improved his play, as he completed 34-of-54 passes for 350 yards and one touchdown and an interception in the 24-20 loss to the Tigers. He almost lead the Panthers to a victory, but a late defensive touchdown and poor final drive doomed them.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said following the defeat that he expected Holstein to return for their upcoming game vs. Louisville on the road in Week 13.
He then said in his most recent press conference that Holstein isn't cleared to play yet and they'll have to wait to see if he can play.
Narduzzi also praised Yarnell and has full faith in him if Holstein isn't ready to go against the Cardinals.
"We'll find out when Eli is cleared," Narduzzi said. "He hasn't been cleared yet. So there's no question, as we talked all August, we've got two really good quarterbacks and both of them have an opportunity -- Nate did a heck of a job out there, like I thought and knew he would.
"He prepares like a pro. And, again, maybe he didn't quite prepare like a pro for that second half of Virginia, didn't think he was going to be put in that position.
"And every guy on our football team has got to be prepared for that position, whether it's at center, at quarterback or at corner, for you're the next man and you better be ready to go. If you don't, you let the team down.
"But Nate certainly with a week of practice and getting all the reps -- just talking to him after the game, it was like, Coach, I knew every blitz that was coming except for two. Like he knew -- it wasn't like he didn't prepare for it, but he knew it was coming, he knew where it was coming. He was able to get protection where he needed to. But you still got to block one-on-one. If they're bringing six you have to be good for it. His intelligence goes a long way."
Narduzzi sees the third quarterback spot, if Yarnell would go down with injury, to both redshirt freshman in Ty Dieffenbach and walk-on David Lynch.
"Really don't want to get to that. We had both guys we feel good with Ty and David Lynch, who is a walk-on, operates the offense really well," Narduzzi said. "Ty is athletic. They both have great tools, but we had options depending on how the game was going and what we needed."
