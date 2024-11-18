Pitt vs. Louisville Kickoff Time Confirmed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers found out their kickoff time for their Week 12 road matchup vs. Louisville on Nov. 23.
The game will kickoff at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN2, with that time taking it over the previous 3:30 p.m. timeslot it also could've kickoffed in.
This is the first 4:00 p.m. kickoff and the fourth mid-afternoon kickoff for Pitt in 2024, doing so in their home wins vs. West Virginia in Week 3, Youngstown State in Week 4 and Cal in Week 7, which all kicked off at 3:30 p.m.
It also serves as the fourth time that Pitt has played on ESPN2, along with their road wins vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 and North Carolina in Week 6, plus WVU.
Pitt has lost their last three games, dropping them to 7-3 overall and 3-3 ACC. This includes a 48-25 blowout on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU on Nov. 2 in Week 10, then back-to-back mistake-filled close home defeats to Virginia on Nov. 9 in Week 11, 24-19, and then ranked No. 20 Clemson on Nov. 16 in Week 12, 24-20.
Louisville led by 14 points with less than 10 minutes remaining, but allowed Stanford to score 17 unanswered points and lost on the road, 38-35 in Week 12.
They are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC, with other losses to then ranked No. 16 Notre Dame on the road in Week 5, 31-24, SMU at home in Week 6, 34-27, and then ranked No. 6 Miami at home in Week 8, 52-45.
Louisville also has non-conference wins against Austin Peay in Week 1 and Jacksonville State in Week 2 at home, ACC wins vs. Georgia Tech at home in Week 4, 31-19, and on the road against Virginia in Week 7, 24-20, Boston College in Week 9, 31-27, and then ranked No. 11 Clemson in Week 10, 33-21.
This will mark the third straight season these two teams have faced off against each other and the fourth out of the past five.
Pitt won last year's matchup, upsetting then ranked No. 14 Louisiville at home on Oct. 14, 2023 with a 38-21 victory. Pitt held Louisville scoreless in the second half and cornerback M.J. Devonshire changed momentum with a pick-six.
The Cardinals won 24-10 at home in 2022, taking advantage of a poor offensive performance from the Panthers, which saw quarterback Kedon Slovis throw two interceptions.
Pitt won the two previous matchups in the ACC, a 45-34 win in 2015 and a 23-20 win over then ranked No. 24 Louisville in 2020, both at home.
The Panthers hold an 11-9 all-time series lead, with four straight wins in 1976, 1980, 1982 and 1983. The Cardinals won seven straight matchups vs. the Panthers in 1990, 1992-94 and the first three seasons in the Big East, 2005-07.
Pitt would win four straight vs. Louisville from 2008-11 before Louisville won the final Big East matchup on the road in 2012.
