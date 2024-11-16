Pitt Falls Late to No. 20 Clemson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers used a strong defensive performance to make a comeback, but they would fall late to No. 20 Clemson at Acrisure Stadium.
The loss extends the losing streak to three games for Pitt (8-2 overall, 4-2 ACC), who fell to No. 20 SMU, 48-25, in Week 10 and to Virginia at home in Week 11, 24-19.
Pitt forced a turnover on the first drive, as redshirt senior defensive lineman Nate Matlack sacked Clemson junior quarterback Cade Klubnik, which sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles jumped on.
The Panthers went with redshirt junior Nate Yarnell at quarterback, with redshirt freshman Eli Holstein sitting out with an injury he sustained in the loss to Virginia in Week 11, which knocked him out of that game.
Pitt would punt on the first drive and Clemson finally got going on their next drive. Klubnik completed two quick passes to freshman wide receiver T.J. Moore for 20 yards and then the next to redshirt sophomore Antonio Williams for 23 yards, with 15 yards tacked on following Pitt senior defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. slamming Williams on the play.
Klubnik would scramble for 11 yards and complete two more passes, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Williams for the first score.
Yarnell completed a pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. for 24 yards and then junior running back Desmond Reid ran 43 yards to getthe Panthers into the end zone.
Clemson sophomore cornerback Avieon Terrell committed a pass interference on third-and-goal, which allowed Pitt to tie the game up on a two-yard rushing touchdown from sixth year running back Daniel Carter.
Both teams punted on the next four possessions, before Klubnik completed two big passes, the first to freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. for 45 yards and then the second to Williams for 28 yards up the middle for the second touchdown, retaking the lead at 14-7 early in the second quarter.
Pitt continued to struggle in the second quarter, punting three times and redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls missed a 59-yard field goal.
Klubnik lead another crucial drive for Clemson with 48 seconds left, completing five passes for 48 yards and getting into field goal range. Freshman placekicker Nolan Hauser converted it from 51 yards out and Clemson took a 17-7 lead into halftime.
The Panthers and Tigers punted a combined five times in the third quarter, as both defenses got to the quarterback often and made it difficult for the offenses to gain any rhythm.
Pitt finally got something going on the last drive of the third quarter, as Yarnell helped drive the team down the field, completing three important passes, one to sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson for 27 yards, another to redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds for 12 yards and then one to Reid, who took it 19 yards to the two-yard line.
The Panthers faced third-and-goal at the one-yard line. They thought they received a false start penatly, but didn't, then ran a play where redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. jumped into the end zone, but head coach Pat Narduzzi called a timeout.
Pitt then committed three straight penalties on an illegal formation, delay of game and a false start, which led to an incompletion from Yarnell on third-and-goal at the 16-yard line.
Sauls would convert his field goal from 35 yards out, cutting the deficit to 17-10 and a one-possession game.
Pitt forced a three-and-out from Clemson and had another drive to tie the game. Yarnell worked effectively on this drive, taking advantage of a pass interference, and completing two passes to senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew, including an eight-yard touchdown to tie the game.
The Panthers would stop the Tigers on fourth-and-1 at the Panthers' 41-yard line on the next drive and had a chance to go on and win the game.
Yarnell who suffer a sack, but the Clemson defender committed an unnecessary roughness penalty for 15 yards into Clemson territory.
He then completed two passes for 13 yards and 14 yards to Reid, who used his speed and quickness to get extra yards and move the Panthers into the red zone.
Pitt wouldn't get another first down, but they did burn all three of Clemson's timeouts and Sauls would hit a 47-yard field goal to give them a 20-17 lead with 1:36 remaining, their first of the game.
Klubnik made two quick passes to get to midfield and then ran 50 yards on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown, giving the Tigers a 27-24 lead with 1:16 remaining.
Yarnell got Pitt to midfield with 49 seconds left and then completed two passes to Williams and Reid to the 26-yard line with 14 seconds left.
He would then throw two interceptions and an interception to end the game in defeat.
Pitt will battle No. 19 Louisville on the road in Week 13, with a 3:30 or 4:00 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2 on Nov. 23.
