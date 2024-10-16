Pitt Named Winner of QB Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are 6-0 and No. 20 in the latest AP Poll, in large part thanks to redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein.
Holstein came to Pitt this offseason, transferring from Alabama. He has thrived in new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell's scheme and has changed the way the team operates on the attack.
The 6-0 start for the Panthers is also the best start since 1982, when Hall of Famer Dan Marino was at quarterback, a nice comparison for Holstein.
Holstein has completed 127-of-200 passes, 63.5%, for 1700 yards and 15 touchdowns to five interceptions. He also 56 carries for 266 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, and three touchdowns.
He has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
Holstein ranks No. 3 in the ACC and No. 15 in the FBS with 283.3 passing yards per game, No. 5 in the ACC and No. 32 in the FBS with 154.65 passing efficiency, No. 4 in the ACC and tied No. 10 in the FBS for passing touchdowns, plus No. 3 in the ACC and No. 16 in the FBS with passing yards.
Sam Khan Jr. wrote about the winners and losers of the quarterback transfer portal carousel and deemed Pitt as one of the winners this season, thanks to Holstein.
"Eli Holstein, a former blue-chip signee at Alabama, has dazzled in new coordinator Kade Bell’s offense," Khan wrote. "Holstein threw three touchdown passes in each of his first five starts before turning in his first underwhelming performance of the year in Saturday’s tight win over Cal. But Pitt is 6-0, and Holstein is a big reason. He’s third in the ACC in passing yards and has 15 touchdowns with five interceptions."
Holstein played a big role in comebacks in back-to-back games vs. Power Four opponents. He led three touchdown drives and the last drive for the game-winning field goal on the road vs. Cincinnati in Week 2, after Pitt was down 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
He also led two touchdown drives late vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at Acrisure Stadium, to end a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining, and win 38-34.
Holstein had another great games in the 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also leading Pitt on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
The 381 passing yards is the most for a Pitt freshman quarterback in a single game, breaking the record of 366 passing yards that Alex Van Pelt set against then ranked No. 9 rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in a 31-31 tie in Morgantown on Sept. 30, 1989.
His only game where he struggled in was against Cal, completing 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions.
If Holstein gets back to regular form for the next game against Syracuse at home on Oct. 24, then Pitt will have a great chance to make a run at the ACC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
