Takeaways: Pitt Volleyball Deserving of Another Final Four
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers volleyball is headed back to Final Four, after sweeping No. 3 Kentucky at home in the Elite Eight, keeping them in the upper echelon in the sport.
Second Set Resilience Pays Off in Sweep
Pitt has had to deal with close situations, deficits and fierce comebacks througout the NCAA Tournament, something they generally weren't used to in the regular season.
They had to breakaway in the middle of the first and third sets vs. Morehead State in the First Round, held off No. 8 Oklahoma towards the end of the first set and then broke away in the second set and third set, winning both matches in sweeps.
Pitt would attempt comebacks in the second and fourth sets against No. 4 Oregon. They almost won the second set, down 12-7 and 20-15 to make it 24-23, but lost 26-24. They then trimmed a 17-6 deficit in the fourth set down to 22-19, before losing that set too.
The Wildcats came out with a 5-0 lead in the second set and even though the Panthers battled back to cut it to 14-13, the Wildcats embarked on an 8-3 run to make it 22-16, as they looked to tie the match up at one set each.
Pitt needed a quick turnaround to have a chance in the second set, and a kill from sixth year outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez allowed them a chance to start something.
Panthers Freshman libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer came in as the serving specialist and put on her best performance of the season. She didn't get an ace, but her calm presence and expertise put the Wildcats in difficult situations, getting them out of system and leading to difficult attacks.
Pitt would take the lead, 23-22, during her time on the service line, as Kentucky made three attack errors and Pitt made two kills and a block.
The Wildcats tied it at 23 with a block, but another attack error gave the Panthers a chance to win it. Senior setter Rachel Fairbanks took that opportunity and eanred a service ace to get the Panthers the 25-23 set win on a 9-1 run.
Pitt has shown throughout this season their ability to make comebacks in sets, which came through most importantly in this matchup with Kentucky.
The Panthers came back from a 19-13 deficit in the second set vs. then ranked No. 4 Louisville Cardinals at home on Oct. 25, using an 11-3 run to make it set point, but would drop the set, 26-24.
These experiences play a big role in tough moments for a team in the NCAA Tournament. Pitt has showed throughout the season, that despite all of their dominant victories, they will do whatever it takes in any situation to get the victory.
Mallorie Meyer Starring as a Freshman
Pitt had two excellent freshman for them last season in right side hitter Olivia Babcock and outside hitter Torrey Stafford, but their starting lineup is mostly veteran-led, aside from middle blocker Ryla Jones.
Meyer has worked mostly in the role of serving specialist off the bench, showing her talents from the service line for the Panthers in 2024, along with graduate student outside hitter Cat Flood and junior libero/defensive specialist Dillyn Griffin.
She had her best performance of the season vs. the Wildcats, with a crucial service run in that second set started the comeback for the Panthers.
Her cool, calm demeanor allows her to remain focused on each serve and ready to go for every opportunity off the bench. Her routine is almost exact every time, with a slight throw of the ball from her left hand then a solid follow through from her right hand that lands right at her target on the other side of the net.
Meyer came into Pitt as a successful server from Lincoln East High School in Roca, Neb. and has improved throughout her freshman year, soldifying her as a great server for yesr come.
She also did this in the Sweet 16 match against Oregon, that cut the lead down to just 20-18.
Panthers head coach Dan Fisher praised her after the performance and that she is a great example of this team having every player willing to do what it takes to get a victory.
"Volleyball’s a funny game and that was not their strongest rotation," Fisher said. "We knew it and Mallorie was serving great and she, as she did [vs. Oregon], provided an incredible spark and this is a message that I preach to everyone, but players coming off the bench, I just know it to be true, that the blocking sub or the serving sub or someone that just comes in can have a huge impact on the game.
“What a tournament for her. Not only is she serving, but she’s digging balls, she’s doing everything.”
Third Set Demonstrates Pitt's Attacking Prowess
Pitt hit an NCAA Tournament high .500 in the third set vs. Kentucky, with 14 kills on 26 swings and just one attack error.
The Panthers only hit over .400 twice in a set in this NCAA Tournament prior, as they struggled with their connections compared to their excellent regular season, when they led Division I in hitting percentage.
Pitt excelled in serve-receive, dominated with their passing and allowed Fairbanks, one of 14 players nominated for AVCA Division I Player of the Year, to find her teammates for great opportunities on the attack.
“There was a strange flow of it for a while, but I thought by the time that we got into the third set that the energy, it felt a little bit more like us,” Fisher said.
Redshirt junior middle blocker Bre Kelley led Pitt with five kills, Babcock added four kills and Stafford made three kills herself as they got into great rhythm and finished off the sweep.
Kelley praised the Panthers' passing and that when they play like they did in the third set, they're difficult to beat.
“When we pass, it’s just pure gold with this team.” I think we can put any ball away, no matter what, but I think that when our passers are locked in and they grit through whatever is going on in the game, we just connect on all levels.”
Seniors Leave Incredible Legacy, Earn One More Shot at National Title
Pitt has made the past four Final Fours, the only team in the country to do so, and they have four players who have played a part in each one.
Senior libero/defensive specialist Emmy Klika, Fairbanks, Vazquez Gomez and Flood have played a part in all four Final Four, and both Vazquez Gomez and Flood were a part of the first Elite Eight team in the 2020-21 season.
These players have amassed a record of 123-14 (.898), won three straight ACC Titles and earned numerous honors during their time with the program.
Each of these seniors also played their final home game, with their final four matches at the Petersen Events Center. They'll now have another chance to win their first ever National Title.
The crowd of 9,525 fans, the third biggest in Pitt volleyball history, saw each of these players finish off an incredible career at home. They had a 65-4 record at home these past four seasons, including a perfect 19-0 record in 2024 and a 36-match winning streak that will go into 2025.
Fisher has, at most, two more games with these veterans, but he wants them to understand what they've brought to the program these past few years and how important they've been for raising the standards with what they've achieved.
"Like, who does that? Makes four straight Final Fours," Fisher said. "It’s incredible and the main thing for me is I just want them to recognize how special that is and I know they’re always thinking about the next game, but what an incredible year. I’m proud of them."
