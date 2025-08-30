Pitt Announces Inactives vs. Duquesne
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers freshman running backs Synkwan Smith and Jaylin Brown, redshirt freshman linebacker Davin Brewton, redshirt sophomore defensive end Jaeden Moore, freshman defensive lineman Denim Cook, and linebackers Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin all did not dress for the Panthers' pregame warmups against Duquesne.
Defensive end Blaine Spires was spotted with a brace on his wrist but was dressed for warmups. Marceline and Bonsu suffered season-ending injuries in fall camp and were not expected to dress.
This would've been Moore's debut as a Panther. He joined Pitt this offseason as a three-star transfer from Oregon. Moore recorded eight total tackles and half a sack in two seasons with the Ducks.
Moore was also listed as a starter alongside Spires on Pitt's initial depth chart.
Brewton appeared in one game as a true freshman against Youngstown State. In high school, he tallied 132 tackles, 16 for a loss, three sacks and two interceptions as a senior at Red Bank Catholic in New Jersey.
Smith, Brown and Cook were also making their Pitt debuts, although it was unlikely they would play as true freshmen.
Smith, a former three-star recruit, recorded almost 1,000 all-purpose yards as a senior at Roswell High School in Georgia, despite being injured for part of the season. He rushed for 551 yards and four scores on 85 carries.
Brown was a 1,000-yard rusher in his senior year at Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla. Brown was a three-star recruit and rushed for 1,167 yards, 17 scores on 139 carries and averaged more than eight yards per carry.
Cook was also recruited as a three-star out of Bishop Hartley in Columbus, Ohio. As a senior, he was selected All-Ohio Division IV and was rated as a top 35 edge prospect by Rivals.
