Twitter Reaction to Pitt Loss vs. Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers suffered their first home loss of the season, dropping a controversial, 24-19 contest to Virginia at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11.
The Panthers dealt with a controversial referee call, that allowed the Cavaliers to score a field goal. It appeared that the Panthers stopped the Cavaliers on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, but the officials said they weren't lined up to judge the call.
This allowed the Cavaliers to convert on fourth down and burn clock, building their lead to 24-19, which they would end up with.
Pitt also dealt with injuries, with both senior wide reciever Konata Mumpfield and redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein having to leave the game.
Panther fans reacted to the loss, which most certainly stops them from making the expanded College Football Playoff, despite landing it the initial top 25.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- No. 18 Pitt Falls to Virginia
- Pitt Duo Leaves with Injury vs. Virginia
- WATCH: Pitt's Desmond Reid Makes Ridiculous Catch
- Pitt Changes Offensive Line Starters vs. Virginia
- Pitt Women's Basketball Holds Off Bucknell
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt