No. 18 Pitt Falls to Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers dropped a close contest to Virginia, 24-19, at Acrisure Stadium in their Week 11 matchup.
The Panthers (7-2 overall, 3-2 ACC) drop their second straight game, as they fell to the SMU Mustangs last week on the road after starting the season 7-0.
Pitt struggled immensely on offense to start the game, with four punts on their first four drives, leading to groans from the home fans.
The Panthers stood strong defensively, with redshirt defensive back Tamon Lynum making his first career interception on the Cavaliers opening drive.
Virginia would eventually take the lead early in the second quarter, after a trick play with a wide receiver throw to the quarterback setting up a one-yard touchdown run from junior running back Xavier Brown.
Pitt eventually got something going on offense, as redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein completed a pass to star junior running back Desmond Reid, who made an impressive catch and took it 32 yards into the red zone.
The Panthers would eventually score, after Holstein completed a seven-yard pass to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and sixth year running back Daniel Carter got in from one-yard out to tie it.
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis gave the Panthers great field position next drive, as he made his fourth interception of the season.
Pitt failed to take advantage of it, relying on redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls to hit a field goal from 44 yards out, giving themselves a 10-7 lead.
The Panthers forced another Cavaliers' punt and Holstein completed a 23-yard pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. They tried to get a touchdown, but settled for another field goal from Sauls, this one from 48 yards out, to take a 13-7 lead into halftime.
Things started to go wrong for Pitt in the third quarter, as Mumpfield suffered an injury and then Holstein took a late hit, that knocked them both out of the game.
Redshirt junior Nate Yarnell came in for Holstein and got the Panthers within field goal range to add to their advantage.
Virginia senior safety Jonas Sanker would block the field goal attempt from Sauls and gave momentum to his team.
Sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea led Virginia down the field through the air and with his legs, culminating in a 24-yard touchdown pass to Brown to take a 14-13 lead.
Sanker made another play, picking off a deep pass from Yarnell on the next drive and returning it 45 yards to the Pitt 20-yard line.
This set up another quick touchdown, three-yards out for graduate student running back Kobe Pace, increasing the Virginia lead to 21-13.
Both teams punted on their next drive, allowing Pitt to get back into it to start the fourth quarter, with Reid taking a carry 34 yards to midfield.
Yarnell completed two passes to senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew, with the latter ending in a four-yard touchdown for Pitt.
They completed a two-point conversion, but a holding call on redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Baer, nullified it. They would try again and fail, keeping Virginia ahead, 21-19.
Pitt looked like they stopped Virginia on fourth-and-1 at 24-yard line, but the referees claimed they were not in position to make a call, so they replayed it, which allowed Pace to convert.
The Panthers did eventually stop the Cavaliers, as senior defensive back Donovan McMillon breaking up a pass on second down and another stop on third down.
Virginia would get a field goal from junior place kicker Will Bettridge, from 32 yards out, to make it a 24-19 game.
Yarnell would throw his second interception of the game on the next drive, ending the game for the Panthers.
Pitt will face No. 23 Clemson in their next matchup in Week 12, with kickoff set for noon on Nov. 16 at home.
