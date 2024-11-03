Pitt Drops in AP, Coaches Polls
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers dropped in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, as they suffered their first loss of the season to SMU in Dallas.
They dropped six spots in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, from No. 17 to No. 23, going from 495 points in Week 10 to 178 points in Week 11, a drop of 317 points. This is their fifth straight week in the Coaches Poll, starting at No. 24 in Week 7.
Pitt also dropped five spots in the latest AP Poll, from No. 18 to No. 23, going from 570 points in Week 10 to 203 points in Week 11.
SMU, who defeated Pitt convincingly, 48-25, moved up five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 15 and seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 13. This is their highest ranking in each poll, sitting at 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC.
Miami moved up one spot in both the AP and Coaches Polls, after they defeated Duke 51-33 at home, now sitting in No. 4, as they improve to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the ACC.
Clemson suffered a 33-21 loss at home to Louisville, which dropped them nine spots in the Coaches Poll from No. 8 to No. 17 and eight places in the AP Poll from No. 11 to No. 19. They are now 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. Pitt hosts Clemson at home on Nov. 16 in Week 12.
Louisville made it into the AP Poll at No. 25 and received votes in the Coaches Poll, after their win over Clemson improved their record to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. Pitt travels to face Louisville on the road on Nov. 23 in Week 13.
Syracuse also received votes in the Coaches Poll after a 38-31 overtime win over Virginia Tech at home. They now sit at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC play, as they bounced back from a blowout loss to Pitt, 41-13 in Week 9, which saw senior quarterback Kyle McCord throw five interceptions and three pick-sixes.
Pitt will look to bounce back as they take on Virginia on Nov. 9 at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network in Week 11.
