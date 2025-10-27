Pitt Duo Earn Weekly Honors After Dominant ACC Win
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers knocked off North Carolina State over the weekend, scoring 50 points for the second time this season, and a couple of Panthers have earned conference honors.
Mason Heintschel was named the ACC Rookie of the Week for his performance in the 53-34 victory, and his leading pass catcher Kenny Johnson has been named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week for his efforts.
Mason Heintschel Shines for Pitt
Heintschel led the way for the Panthers, completing 28-of-48 pass attempts for 423 yards and three touchdowns - the most yards by a true freshman quarterback in program history and the sixth most yards in any single game.
And yet, despite the big performance and the double digit win, Heintschel wasn't pleased with his performance.
"Mason played great," Pat Narduzzi said after the game. "And, again, he's upset -- he's in the locker room upset that he missed some throws and missed that and could have done this better. But that's kind of how he is. He's not worried about what he did well. He's worried about what he can fix, and you gotta love that."
He's completed 95-of-146 pass attempts (65.1%) for 1,243 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Heintschel has been one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC since being inserted into the lineup for Eli Holstein, and the Panthers are 4-0 with him. Johnson has seen his numbers go up, too.
Kenny Johnson's Big Game vs. NC State
Johnson hauled in seven receptions for 112 yards (16 yards per reception) and a touchdown in the win.
"I thought Kenny Johnson played lights out," Narduzzi said today. "He was unstoppable when he was in there. That was great to see.
"I mentioned him. Compared to where he was at North Carolina last year, compared to where he is now, just the development that J.J. has done in that receiver room and Coach Bell, as far as the little things that he's doing. He's special. We got to get him to continue to play at that high level."
He's caught 33 passes for 502 yards (15.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns - nearing career highs in all three categories through just eight games.
Pitt has managed to spread the ball offensively, with the running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, but Johnson is one of the unspoken leaders offensively as a whole.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Four Takeaways From Pitt's Record Breaking Win vs. NC State
- Pitt Freshman QB Makes History With Legendary Performance
- Win Over NC State was Personal for Pitt Offensive Lineman
- No. 4 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Wake Forest
- Pitt's Trey Butkowski Breaks School Record
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt