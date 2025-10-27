Four Takeaways From Pitt's Record Breaking Win vs. NC State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers dominated the NC State Wolfpack 53-34 to earn their fourth consecutive win and take sole possession of third place in the ACC.
It was an explosive, high-scoring bout between the Panthers and the Wolfpack that yielded several Pitt records broken, and by true freshmen, nonetheless. The result also yielded plenty of takeaways.
Mason Heintschel. Record Breaker
Mason Heintschel is on pace to have perhaps the greatest season a Pitt freshman quarterback has ever had, if he hasn't already.
Heintschel now holds the Pitt record for most passing yards in a game by a freshman with 423 yards, is the first Pitt quarterback to surpass 400 passing yards in a game since Kenny Pickett did against Duke in 2021 and is the first freshman to throw 400+ yards in a game in college football this season.
Almost forgot to mention that he also set the record for the longest Pitt passing touchdown in Acrisure Stadium history with an 84-yard bomb to Blue Hicks. It was truly a historic game for the once seldom-recruited three-star quarterback.
Heintschel also wouldn't have achieved those feats without the help of Hick and Kenny Johnson. Johnson had another standout first half with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Hicks led the offense in receiving with four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Pitt Smothers Wolfpack Ground Game
The Panthers held the ACC's leading rusher, Hollywood Smothers, to 86 yards on eight carries and one touchdown. If it weren't for his 65-yard rushing score in the second quarter, Smothers would have had 21 yards, no scores and his yards per carry would have been 3.0 yards rather than 10.8 yards.
The defensive line also recorded three tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries, but no sacks.
As a reminder, this was without perhaps the two best players on Pitt's defense and two of the top linebackers in the ACC. Rasheem Biles led the conference in tackles and tackles for loss just a few weeks ago and Kyle Louis has had another impressive season as an all-around linebacker, but both were ruled out before the game.
The 'O-Block' Avenge Lyndon Cooper
This win was personal for Pitt's center Lyndon Cooper.
Cooper and Pat Narduzzi alleged after the game that a picture of Cooper's face was posted around the NC State locker room and in the defensive line room, and Narduzzi said that NC State "kind of put a target on him."
Well, whatever game plan the Wolfpack had to stop Pitt's offensive line, or the "O-Block" as they prefer to be called, did not work.
Not only did the Panthers run up 53 points, but Heintschel seemingly had all day to throw at times and wasn't sacked once, after being sacked seven times the week before. The running backs scored three rushing touchdowns, the offense accumulated 529 total yards, and the team was steady on third down, converting 42.9% of the time.
Cooper played at NC State from 2021-23, and it was apparently a messy breakup when he transferred to Pitt in 2024. So much so that the Wolfpack allegedly decided to taunt him nearly two years later.
Trey Butkowski Also Broke Records
Heintschel wasn't the only true freshman to break a record in the win.
True freshman kicker Trey Butkowski broke Ben Sauls' Pitt record of 15 consecutive field goal conversions on his fourth make of the game in the third quarter. Butkowski nearly extended the record to 17, but he missed a 48-yard attempt and finished the game 4-for-5.
Butkowski is now 19-for-21 on field goal attempts and 35-for-36 on PATs this season.
