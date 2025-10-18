Pitt Star RB Given Chance to Play vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers star running back Desmond Reid will be a game-time decision to play in today's game against the Syracuse Orange, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Reid is expected to participate in warmups, and there is "optimism" that he will be able to play, Thamel reported.
This is the second consecutive week Reid has been listed as a game-time decision. He was listed as such in last week's win over No. 25 Florida State. Reid ultimately played in the win and made a big impact on the Panthers' offense.
Reid had a team-high eight receptions for 155 yards and two touchdonws, along with 12 carries for 45 yards. Reid was then selected as the ACC Player of the Week as a wide receiver and was named to the Pro Football Focus national and ACC teams of the week.
Reid was once again listed as questionable on the ACC Availability Report. He has been listed as questionable in the last three games since suffering a lower-body injury in Week 3 against West Virginia. He missed two games in those three weeks.
The ESPN broadcast last week spotted Reid vomiting on the sideline during the game. Reid said after the game that it was due to not playing for several weeks.
"I've been out for three weeks now. It was tough out there," Reid said. "Threw up a couple of times, but I try to find a way to just be there for the team and help them win."
Although Reid's status this week isn't likely connected to his vomiting, his injury may have impacted this week's depth chart.
For the first time this season, Reid, Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner were all listed as the starting running backs. Previously, Goff was listed as the lone No. 2 back and Turner was the No. 3, with Caleb Williams and Jalynn Williams.
"It's hot hand, but we're going to continue to rotate them because they're all capable of making big plays," Pat Narduzzi said. "We'll play to their strengths and get them on the field and keep guys fresh."
Turner had a big game last week against the Seminoles. The true freshman back had 10 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers' 105th-best rushing offense averages 122.5 yards per game and will face Syracuse's 96th-best run defense, which allows 157.7 yards per game.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- How to Watch: Pitt vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Faces Another ACC Road Battle vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Could Have Reinforcements Back vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Adjusting Without Top Portal Addition
- Penn State Commit, WPIAL 4-Star Visiting Pitt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt