Pitt Star LB Out vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will be without star linebacker Rasheem Biles against the Syracuse Orange, according to the ACC Availability Report.
Biles is inactive with an undisclosed injury. He temporarily exited last week's game against Florida State, but later returned and wound up playing 59 snaps — the third most of the Pitt linebackers. He appeared on the ACC Availability Report for the first time this season on the report's second release.
Biles was not included on the first report, but was listed as questionable on the second report last night and was downgraded to out two hours before kickoff against the Orange.
The Panthers will likely look to redshirt senior Nick Lapi or redshirt freshman Cameron Lindsey to fill Biles' spot at money linebacker. Lapi has appeared in five games this season and has recorded eight tackles. Lindsey recorded a stat in three games this year and has six tackles and one sack.
Losing Biles is a big hit to Pitt's defense. Not only is Biles the Panthers' leading tackler, but he leads the ACC in tackles, tackles for loss and is 12th in passes defended.
Biles has 52 total tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a 75-yard pick-six so far this season.
Biles had a big game against Syracuse last season. He had the most tackles on the team with 12, a sack, a tackle for loss and a 35-yard pick-six in the 41-13 win.
Pitt will still have linebackers Braylan Lovelace and Kyle Louis against the Orange. Louis is Pitt's second-leading tackler with 41 total tackles, two sacks, a pass breakup, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Louis is 11th in total tackles, 15th in tackles for loss and second in fumble recoveries in the ACC.
Lovelace was named to the Pro Football Focus ACC Team of the Week, along with running back Desmond Reid, last week. Lovelace had a season-high 10 tackles against Florida State. He now has the third-most tackles on the team with 40, and he has a pass breakup and an interception.
Pitt's linebackers will face Syracuse's No. 6 passing offense and the No. 118 rushing offense. However, the Orange have only averaged 254 passing yards a game with Rickie Collins at the helm in the last two games. Collins replaced Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the win over Clemson.
