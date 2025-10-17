Pitt Could Have Reinforcements Back vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH - It appears that the Pitt Panthers could have some reinforcements for a key conference game vs. Syracuse.
The ACC released the first injury reports of the week, and while the players listed out for Pitt aren't a surprise (all the players announced out plus Jaeden Moore, who is supposed to return this season), there are some interesting names listed as questionable.
Pitt has running back Desmond Reid, defensive end Blaine Spires, safety Cruce Brookins, cornerback Rashan Murray, defensive end Joey Zelinsky, long snapper Nilay Upadhyayula, offensive lineman Jackson Brown, offensive lineman Jeff Persi and tight end Justin Holmes questionable.
Reid has been listed as questionable since the first conference injury report was released before the ACC opener vs. Louisville, and after being listed as a game-time decision, he started and earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week after racking up 200 all-purpose yards. While he dealt with cramping and conditioning issues at the end of the Florida State win, it's likely he'll ready to go.
Persi went down in the win against Boston College, early in the game, and hasn't played since. He was listed as out last week, and Kendall Stanley has filled in well in his absence, so it will be interesting to see what happens this week - if Persi is able to return to the lineup.
Spires and Zelinsky would be welcome returners. The defensive ends room has been light in recent weeks, with Isaiah Neal sliding over from defensive tackle, and if Spires and Zelinsky return, it would allow additional rotation.
Brookins traveled and dressed against Florida State, but he didn't play a single snap. His absence was felt, too. If he's able to return, it would give a major boost to a secondary that struggled in a major way against Florida State. It wouldn't be unfair to say that Brookins has been the best overall defender on the Pitt roster.
With the injuries to the roster this season, injuries on both sides of the football, it would be easy to say that the Panthers have excuses. But, despite key player being out here or there, Narduzzi has kept his team rolling. It's been a season where the early stages were disappointing, but after a couple of standout weeks, the expectations have changed in a major way.
