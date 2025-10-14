Inside The Panthers

Pitt HC Sounds Off on Penn State James Franklin Firing

Penn State fired long-time head coach James Franklin over the weekend, and the Pitt Panthers head coach offered a comment.

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi arrives at the stadium to coach the Panthers against the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - It's no secret that Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi had his fair share of quotable moments when it comes to Penn State and former head coach James Franklin.

There's history between the two programs - and Narduzzi and Franklin. So, when Penn State decided to fire Franklin over the weekend, triggering a roughly $50 million buyout, it led to Narduzzi being asked for his thoughts on the decision.

"James Franklin’s a great coach, and it’s a business we’re in," Narduzzi said at his weekly press conference. "I say business, it’s business, and places gotta do what they gotta do. I’m not concerned about that, we don’t play ‘em, and James will be okay. Got a lot of respect for him, and it’s a shame because he’s a great coach. We all know that, he’s won a lot of games, he was in the playoffs a year ago, and then he’s looking like he is. I’m more focused on Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange and the challenge we have this weekend going up there in a dome.”

Pitt and Penn State played four times while Narduzzi and Franklin were coaching at the same time, and Franklin went 3-1 during that time.

Pitt won 42-39 in 2016, the first meeting between the two programs in 16 seasons, and it ended up being a costly loss for a Nittany Lions squad that narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff. But PSU went on to win the next three matchups - 33-14 in 2017, 51-6 in 2018 and 17-10 in 2019.

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi and former Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin
Sep 10, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (L) and Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (R) talk at mid-field before their teams play at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The two sides haven't played since 2019, and as it stands, there don't appear to be any plans to change that. Narduzzi has expressed a desire to continue the series, a sentiment he's expressed for the likes of Penn State and West Virginia, but that doesn't appear likely.

Narduzzi and Franklin have traded jabs at each other over the years, notably during local radio appearances and through comments to the media, but Narduzzi did not take a shot at Franklin during his presser.

Franklin, who was hired by Penn State 11 months before Narduzzi was hired by Pitt, finished his time with the Nittany Lions with a 104-45 (63-36 Big Ten) record. Narduzzi is now the longest tenured Division I coach in Pennsylvania.

The Franklin firing was one of the latest in a line of early-to-mid-season firings across the college football landscape. UAB, Oregon State, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Virginia Tech have fired head coaches. Narduzzi doesn't have an answer for it in this case.

“I’m just worried about winning football games here, so it doesn't happen to me," Narduzzi said. "My job is to take care of my job, stay in my lane."

