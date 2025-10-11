Inside The Panthers

Pitt Star RB Given Chance to Play vs. Florida State

This would be his first appearance with the Pitt Panthers since getting injured in Week 3.

Mitchell Corcoran

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after a catch against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers star running back Desmond Reid has been upgraded from questionable to a game-time decision, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Reid was injured in the first quarter of the Week 3 game against West Virginia and did not return. Reid has been absent from the previous two games versus Louisville and Boston College. Pitt averaged 126 rushing yards in those two games and has the 110th rushing offense in the country.

Reid was seen dressed and warming up in last week's game against the Eagles, but was ultimately ruled out. He had 318 all-purpose yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry prior to his injury.

Pat Narduzzi also said that Reid "was close" to playing against the Cardinals two weeks ago.

Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner have been the two backs for the Panthers the last two games. Goff has 175 yards, three touchdowns and is averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Turner has 138 yards, two touchdowns and averages 4.9 per attempt this year.

Last week's game was the best rushing performance by Pitt since Reid's injury. The Panthers had 172 yards, two touchdowns and averaged 4.0 yards per carry as an offense.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Boston College
Turner led the room with 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Goff had 59 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, and Mason Heintschel had 10 carries for 28 yards.

Reid was named an All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and ESPN last season. He was also on the All-ACC First Team as a returner and all-purpose back and an All-ACC Honorable mention at running back.

Reid had 966 yards, five touchdowns and 5.3 yards per carry in 2024. He also had 52 receptions, 579 yards, four touchdowns and scored a punt return touchdown.

If Reid can play, that would be a big boost to the Panthers' offense. Florida State has a top 30 rushing defense and allows 108.6 yards per game. It would also be helpful to Heintschel, who will make his second career start and his first road start against a top-25 ACC opponent.

