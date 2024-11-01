SMU Gets QB Back vs. Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- No. 18 Pitt Panthers will travel to Dallas, taking on No. 20 SMU in Week 10, who will have their starting quarterback ready for the matchup.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Mustangs redshirt sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings received medical clearance to play against the Panthers on Nov. 2.
Jennings threw an interception in the fourth quarter of the Duke game on Oct. 26 and suffered a low hit, forcing him into the medical tent. He did come back out and helped lead SMU to a 28-27 win in overtime.
SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee announced that Jennings was questionable against Pitt earlier in the week. Thamel previously reported that Jennings would try and play vs. Pitt, even though he was limited in practice.
He had a poor game, overall, against the Blue Devils, completing 13-of-24 yards for 258 yards and a touchdown, but turning the ball over five times, with three interceptions and two fumbles.
Jennings has had a good season so far, completing 110-of-171 passes, 64.2%, for 1,594 yards and 10 touchdowns to five interceptions. He has also led SMU to a 5-0 record and 4-0 in the ACC, which includes a 66-42 win over rival TCU at home in Week 4 in his first start and also a 34-27 win over then ranked No. 22 Louisville on the road in Week 6.
Pitt starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, will also start after he suffered a late injury in the 41-13 blowout win vs. Syracuse at home on Oct. 24 in Week 9.
Holstein ran 13 yards on a quarterback keeper and went hard out of bounds after a tackle from Orange redshirt junior safety Duce Chestnut. He went into the medical tent and then left and went into the locker room early in the fourth quarter.
Holstein completed 11-of-15 passes for 108 yards vs. Syracuse, including a 20-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee in the second quarter and a 29-yard pass over the middle to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. to start the fourth quarter, before departing.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke after the game and said that Holstein didn't suffer anything serious, but didn't confirm anything during his opening press conference, sparking rumors that he might not play.
He eventually announced that Holstein would play on his radio show, as he learned that his quarterback received full clearance to play vs. the Mustangs.
Both teams will now have their starting quarterbacks ready for action, with the most important game of the season on the line for each program. This is also the first ranked opponent for Pitt in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Women's Basketball Lands Seventh 2025 Commit
- Pitt Wrestling Lands WPIAL 2026 Commit
- Pitt Football Reaches Out to 5-Star 2025 QB
- Preview: Pitt Takes On Biggest Challenge Yet in SMU
- Pitt vs. Syracuse TV Ratings Released
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt