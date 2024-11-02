Pitt Announces Honorary Captains vs. SMU
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers battle No. 20 SMU Mustangs in their Week 10 matchup in Dallas, where they'll honor two former players.
Legendary running back Tony Dorsett and his son, Anthony Dorsett Jr., will both serve as honorary captains for the Panthers against the Mustangs at Gerald L. Ford Stadium on Nov. 2.
Tony Dorsett has the best career in Pitt history, with his 6,526 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns from 1973-76 both serve as the most in a Pitt career.
His best season came in 1976, when he led the country with 2,150 yards and ran in for 21 touchdowns, ranking the most and tied for second most in Pitt history for a single season, respectively.
His play in 1976 led Pitt to their ninth and last National Championship with a 12-0 record, capped with a 27-3 win over No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Tony Dorsett also won the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award and earned Unanimous All-American honors and All-East honors for his performance that season.
He also had great freshman and junior seasons in 1973 and 1975, rushing for 1,686 yards both times, which ranks tied for fifth most in a single season in Panthers history.
Tony Dorsett had his best game in a 34-20 win over then ranked No. 9 Notre Dame at Pitt Stadium on Nov. 9, 1975, as he ran for 303 yards, second most in a game in program history. That number stood as the record for 46 years, until Israel Abanikanda broke it against Virginia Tech on Oct. 8, 2022, when he ran for 320 yards in a 45-29 victory.
He also earned First Team All-American honors in the 1973 and 1975 seasons and eamed Second Team All-American honors in 1974.
Pitt retired his No. 33 jersey, and he is the only player in program history to win the Heisman.
Tony Dorsett would go on to star for the Dallas Cowboys for 11 seasons from 1977-1987. He helped them win Super Bowl XII in 1978 over the Denver Broncos, as a rookie. He also earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Yea and PFWA All-Rookie Team honors
He earned three All-Pro honors, First Team in 1981 and Second Team in 1982 and 1983, as well as four Pro Bowls. He also is a part of the Cowboys Ring of Honor and finished his career rushing for 2,755 yards and 72 rushing touchdowns wih the franchise.
Tony Dorsett is one of 10 players in Pitt history to earn enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Anthony Dorsett Jr. spent four seasons with Pitt, 1992-95, playing safety and making 42 appearances, along with eighty tackles and three interceptions. He also rank track at Pitt, winning the Big East as a member of the 4x100 team.
The Houston Oilers drafted him in the sixth round in 1996, and he would spend four seasons with them and the next four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.
