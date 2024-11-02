Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. SMU
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers revealed their travel roster ahead of their road Week 10 matchup vs. No. 20 SMU in Dallas.
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
David Lynch (Walk-On)
Jake Frantl (Walk-On)
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Rodney Hammond Jr.
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter
Che Nwabuko
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Konata Mumpfield
Censere "C.J." Lee
Daejon Reynolds
Jake McConnachie
Tyreek Robinson
Benny Haselrig (Walk-On)
Peter Vardzel (Walk-On)
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Offensive Linemen
Terrence Enos Jr.
Ryan Jacoby
Lyndon Cooper
BJ Williams
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery
Jason Collier Jr.
Terrence Moore
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown
Tai Ray
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Sincere Edwards
Zach Zollers (Walk-On)
Defensive Tackle
Nick James
Nakhi Johnson
Francis Brewu
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Sean FitzSimmons
Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Brandon George
Braylan Lovelace
Rasheem Biles
Keye Thompson
Jordan Bass
Jeremiah Marcelin
Nick Lapi
Drew Foster (Walk-On)
Safety
Donovan McMillon
Javon McIntyre
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cruce Brookins
Jesse Anderson
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Rashad Battle
Tamon Lynum
Noah Biglow
Tamarion Crumpley
Shadarian Harrison
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Special Teams Ace
Defensive Back Josh McCarty (Walk-On)
Linebacker Dylan Bennett (Walk-On)
Five players who made the trip to North Carolina did not make it this time, including redshirt freshman wide receiver Zion Fowler-El and redshirt junior defensive tackle Elliott Donald, who are both on the depth chart for PItt.
True freshmen in wide receiver Cameron Monteiro, defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington and linebacker Davin Brewton also didn't make it to this trip either, after making the last one.
Redshirt freshman defensive end Maverick Gracio, who hasn't played since Youngstown State in Week 4, and redshirt senior defensive tackle Anthony Johnson, who hasn't played since the season opener against Kent State, both didn't travel with Pitt.
Three players who didn't travel for North Carolina or Cincinnati made their first trip to SMU in redshirt senior wide receiver Jake McConnachie, redshirt sophomore linebacker Drew Foster, who hails from Austin, Texas, and redshirt freshman defensive end Zach Zollers. Foster and Zollers are both walk-ons.
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Branson Taylor, who is out for the season with an injury, didn't travel with the Panthers.
True freshman Tyreek Robinson, who traveled to Cincinnati, makes his second road trip for Pitt.
