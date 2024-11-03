Pitt Starting Safety Departs Game with Injury
PITTSBURGH -- No. 18 Pitt Panthers saw one of their starting safeties depart with injury late in the first half in their road matchup with No. 20 SMU.
Panthers senior defensive back Donovan McMillon tried to get to the sideline after a play near the goal line, but had to go to the ground. He received help from the medical staff to get off the field and then he went straight into the locker room to receive treatment.
McMillon, who played for nearby Peters Township High School, spent his first two seasons in college at Florida. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2021, making 10 tackles (six solo) and then played in 12 games as a sophomore in 2022, making 20 tackles (12 solo) and one tackle for loss, serving as a special teams ace.
Following the end of the 2022 season, McMillon would transfer from Florida and go back home to Pitt, enrolling mid-year.
He played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2023, starting eight at strong safety. He made 105 tackles (54 solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble, earning him an All-ACC Honourable Mention. His 105 tackles led the team and finished as the most since Jordan Whitehead had 109 in 2015.
One of McMillon's best games came against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, where he made 18 tackles, the second most of any defensive player under head coach Pat Narduzzi.
McMillon has played in all eight games for Pitt so far this season, coming into this game with 62 tackles (32 solo) and four pass breakups.
He had a season-high 15 tackles (10 solo) in the comeback win over Cincinnati on the road in Week 2. He also posted double-digit tackles against West Virginia at home in Week 3, North Carolina on the road in Week 6 and Cal at home in Week 7.
McMillon made an interception in the win over the Kent State Golden Flashes in the season opener at home and forced a fumble vs. the Mountaineers.
Pitt will rely on both senior Phillip O'Brien Jr. and redshirt junior Javon McIntyre at the safety position. Redshirt freshman Cruce Brookins, who usually comes in on third downs in the delta package, may also see time at the safety position too.
