Pitt Expected to Lose Out on Transfer WR Dante Cephas

Pitt Panthers fans won't be excited to hear who is in the lead for the outstanding transfer wideout.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have been hot in pursuit of Kent State transfer Dante Cephas, one of the best wide receivers available in the portal this year. They've already lost two reserve receivers to the transfer portal and leading pass-catcher Jared Wayne is expected to declare for the NFL Draft after making his senior year at Pitt the best of his career.

The Panthers have been able to get Cephas, a Pittsburgh native, to visit their facility in the South Side multiple times over the past two weeks since he made that decision to move on from Kent State, but have fallen behind the eight ball, according to the recruiting service, On3. They now predict Cephas will head further east to join Penn State.

It was always going to be a tough battle with West Virginia, Notre Dame, Colorado, Oklahoma and Georgia extending offers, and now the Panthers will have to look elsewhere for help in the receivers room.

Jayden Higgins, formerly of Eastern Kentucky, and Kyle Williams, a two-year veteran of the UNLV Rebels, are names to watch after Pitt extended offers.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Earns Historic Unanimous All-American Status

Report: New Pitt RB Commit T.J. Harvison to Enroll Early

Report: Former Pitt DE John Morgan Receiving Power 5 Offers

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Inches Closer to Unanimous All-American Status

Pitt Lands Commitment from Three-Star RB T.J. Harvison

Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach