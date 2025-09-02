Inside The Panthers

Pitt Falls in Post-Week 1 Rankings

The Athletic dropped the Pitt Panthers two spots in its 136-team rankings.

Mitchell Corcoran

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Deuce Spann (7) runs after a catch against Duquesne Dukes defensive back Joel Kpassou (8) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Deuce Spann (7) runs after a catch against Duquesne Dukes defensive back Joel Kpassou (8) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers dropped two spots in The Athletic's 136-team rankings on Sept. 2. The Panthers dropped despite blowing out Duquesne 61-9 in Week 1. The Panthers fell from No. 33 to No. 35.

Two ACC teams broke into the top 10 after winning their Week 1 games. Florida State climbed from No. 49 to No. 3 for defeating Alabama 31-17 at home and Miami jumped from No. 13 to No. 4 for beating Notre Dame at home 27-24. Clemson dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 for losing to LSU 17-10.

The slight drop for Pitt was caused by playing an FCS team, Duquesne, and teams previously ranked lower, who jumped higher after strong performances.

"Teams that beat what I think is a good team will see a big jump; teams that lose to a team I don’t think is good will drop significantly," said the author of the rankings, Chris Vannini.

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr.
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (middle) runs after a catch between Duquesne Dukes defensive backs Dallas Harper (12) and Antonio Epps (5) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Other teams, like Florida State, were ranked below the Panthers in the Week 1 rankings, but played well and made a big leap. South Florida rose 39 spots after upsetting Boise State 34-7, TCU climbed 11 spots after destroying North Carolina 48-14, Kansas jumped five spots after winning 31-7 over Fresno State and Tulane went up four spots after beating Northwestern 23-3.

The ACC teams ranked above Pitt are No. 32 Georgia Tech, No. 27 Louisville, No. 22 SMU, No. 6 Clemson, No. 4 Miami and No. 3 Florida State. The Panthers are scheduled to play four of the six opponents currently ranked above them, along with No. 7 Notre Dame.

Pitt will face Central Michigan this week and West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl the following week. Those teams are ranked No. 91 and No. 66, respectively. The Chippewas saw a rise of 24 spots after defeating San Jose State 16-14 and West Virginia rose three spots for handling Robert Morris 45-3.

The Panthers will also play No. 50 Boston College, No. 53 Syracuse, No. 52 NC State and No. 95 Stanford this season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football