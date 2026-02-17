Pitt Makes Top 10 for 2027 4-Star WR

PITTSBURGH — Class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins has listed the Pitt Panthers among his top 10 schools .

The other schools on Watkins' list are Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Florida State, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Arkansas and Wake Forest.

Watkins plays at one of the top high schools in the nation, Thomas County Central, in Thomasville, Ga. He stands at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and in 2025, he posted 55 catches for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games, according to MaxPreps .

Watkins helped the Yellow Jackets achieve a 15-0 record en route to the GHSA 5A state title as the team's leading receiver.

Through two seasons at Thomas County Central, Watkins has recorded 94 total catches, 1,539 yards and 16 touchdowns in 30 games.

The Rivals Industry Rankings list Watkins as the No. 34 player out of Georgia, the No. 38 wide receiver in the class and the No. 302 player overall. The 247Sports Composite has Watkins as the No. 24 player from Georgia, the No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 204 in the nation.

This is Watkins' second time going through the recruiting process. He previously committed to Nebraska on Sept. 26 but decommitted less than three months later on Dec. 18.

There already appears to be some stiff competition for Watkins. According to his 247Sports profile , Watkins has scheduled official visits with Louisville and Florida State for this summer.

Pitt's WR Room Outlook

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3 ) returns the opening kick-off against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt already has a three-star wide receiver commit in Jacob Thomas for its 2027 recruiting class, and adding Watkins would really bolster the group.

All four of Pitt's 2027 commits are scheduled for official visits this summer, but bringing in a few more free agents wouldn't be a bad idea either. The Panthers have already scheduled one uncommitted recruit in three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon from Buford, Ga.

With ACC foes like Louisville and Florida State already nabbing Watkins on official visits, Pitt should do the same. And after a rough transfer portal period, Pitt could use some help at wide receiver.

The Panthers lost Deuce Spann and leading receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams to eligibility, and Kenny Johnson, Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson to the transfer portal. The only pickup Pitt made was signing Western Carolina transfer Malik Knight out of the portal.

However, Pitt did bring in a crop of high school receivers in Rodney Dunbar, Demetrice McCray, Dylan Wester and Bryan Hamilton.

Pitt's expected starters in 2026 are Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, Censere Lee and sophomore Bryce Yates. The Panthers also have sophomore Tony Kinsler, redshirt freshman Cam Sapp and walk-ons Benny Haselrig, Amah Agwu and Jake Sassic.

