Pitt Lacrosse Earns First Top 25 Ranking

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lacrosse program is still in its early years, but has earned an important achievement early on in 2026.

The Panthers got their first ever ranking in program history, coming in at No. 25 in the IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll on Feb. 16.

Pitt began playing women's lacrosse with the 2022 season, with this marking the fifth year for the program's existence, which replaced women's tennis that the university dropped after the 2019 season.

The Panthers have only just begun their season, but it's a sign that the program is making the right moves towards becoming a competitive outfit for the future.

How Did the Panthers Get Ranked?

Pitt started off the season on the road, taking down Ohio State 13-10 in Columbus on Feb. 7, scoring four of the final five goals scored after a 9-9 deadlock late in the third quarter.

The Panthers then stunned the then ranked No. 14 Duke Blue Devils in a 17-10 victory at Highmark Stadium on Feb. 12, marking the first victory over a ranked opponent in program history.

Pitt jumped out to big leads of 7-1 and 9-3 in the third period and fended off a Duke comeback, scoring five of the final six goals in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers are led by junior midfielder Paige Telatovich, who has a team-high seven goals, scoring four in the win over the Buckeyes.

Junior attacker Avery Moon leads Pitt with 10 points on the season, with three goals in each victory so far and is second with six goals.

Pitt Panthers Lacrosse attacker Avery Moon against Ohio State on Feb. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio | Courtesy of Pitt Athletics

Fellow junior in midfielder Kaitlyn Giandonato is third on the Panthers with five goals and 10 points, scoring four of those goals in the win over the Blue Devils. Graduate student midfielder Maureen McNierney is tied with Giandonato for third on the team with five goals, scoring a career-high four goals over the Blue Devils.

Pitt has also relied on senior goalkeeper Molly Cain, who has helped lead the team's defense and posted 18 saves so far.

Tough Schedule Ahead for the Panthers

While Pitt getting ranked is a great moment for the program, it's one that will come tough to hold onto the upcoming weeks.

Pitt plays in the toughest conference in women's lacrosse, with the ACC having nine teams ranked including Pitt, and they'll play six more of those teams in the regular season.

This includes No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Boston College, No. 8 Clemson, No. 13 Syracuse and No. 24 Virginia.

Pitt also faces off against rival No. 23 Penn State in State College, Pa. in their next match on Feb. 18 and No. 22 James Madison at home on March 31, making it nine ranked matches this season out of 16 total contests.

The Panthers didn't have much success their first four seasons, with just three ACC wins, including not winning any conference games in either 2023 or 2024.

Pitt head coach Emily Boissonneault has a tough task on her hands, but in her fifth season at the helm, she's got the best team at her disposal to take on an imposing schedule.

