Pitt Earns First Ranked Road Win Since 2018
PITTSBURGH - Not only was it the first ACC win trailing at the half since 2018 for the Pitt Panthers, but it was the first win on the road against a ranked opponent since 2018.
With a 34-31 win against No. 25 Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium this afternoon, the Pitt Panthers picked up their first ranked road win since Nov. 2, 2018 - knocking off then-No. 25 Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
It's also the first ranked win since knocking off then-No. 14 Louisville at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023.
Pitt has picked up ranked wins against then-No. 18 Wake Forest in the ACC championship game in 2021 and then-No. 18 UCLA in the 2022 Sun Bowl, but both were neutral site matchups.
The win against Florida State came on the heels of another strong performance by Mason Heintschel. Despite two interceptions late in the first half, he rebounded to bring the Panthers back from a halftime deficit.
Heintschel completed 21-of-29 pass attempts (72%) for 321 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions - adding 64 yards on the ground.
It wasn't a perfect performance, but it was gutsy. He showed that he can go into a hostile environment - for the first time in his career - and handle business. That will go a long way entering the bulk of the season.
While the defense struggled at times, allowing Florida State to rack up 415 yards (170 yards on the ground), the offense rallied around Heintschel.
Desmond Reid returned to the lineup and recorded 12 carries for 45 yards and eight receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns - battling cramps to stay in the game. And Ja'Kyrian Turner, in front of his family, scored twice, including the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The win improved Pitt to 4-2 (2-1 ACC), and maybe more importantly, it was a jolt of life back into the program. Florida State may or may not be worthy of its ranking (which won't be a thing next week), the win showed the Panthers aren't done yet.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. Florida State
- Pitt Star RB Available vs. No. 25 Florida State
- Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. Florida State
- Pitt DB Not Playing vs. Florida State
- Pitt Secondary Could Play at Full Strength vs. No. 25 FSU
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt