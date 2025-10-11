How to Watch: Pitt vs. Florida State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will face the No. 25-ranked Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium this weekend for their first ACC road game of the season.
Quick Preview
Pitt is coming off a 48-7 dominant win over Boston College last week. True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel was officially named the starter on game day and completed 73% of his passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
The Panthers' defense held the Eagles' No. 4 passing attack in the nation, at the time, to just 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The starter, Dylan Lonergan, was just 9-of-18 passing for 89 yards and was benched in the second half.
Florida State is looking to rebound after a disappointing 28-22 loss to long-time rival, No. 3 Miami. The Seminoles were down 28-3 in the fourth quarter and attempted a very late comeback, but wound up short.
The top matchup of the game will be in the ground game. The Seminoles boast the No. 2 rushing attack in the nation, while Pitt possesses the No. 2 run defense in the country.
History of Pitt vs. Florida State
This is just the 12th-ever meeting between Pitt and Florida State, despite the two sharing a conference since 2013. They have only met three times since the Panthers joined the ACC.
Pitt holds a 6-5 lead over Florida State in the all-time series. The last game was played in Pittsburgh in 2023, and the Seminoles were victorious, 24-7. The last game played in Tallahassee was in 2020, with Pitt winning that one 41-17.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Florida State
Pitt vs. Florida State will kick off at noon on ESPN.
This is now the fifth noon game Pitt will have played this season and the second time ESPN will have the broadcast. The last non-noon game was against West Virginia in Week 3. That game kicked off at 3:30 p.m., and that was the last time ESPN aired a Pitt game.
Pitt's first night game will be next week at Syracuse. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.
The ESPN booth will consist of Dave Pasch on play-by-play duty and Dusty Dvoracek as the analyst. Taylor McGregor will be the sideline reporter.
The Pitt Radio Network and 93.7 The Fan will have the radio broadcast. Bill Hillgrove and Pat Bostick will be on the call, with Dorin Dickerson and Larry Richert on the sidelines in Tallahassee.
The radio broadcast can also be found on channel 371 on SiriusXM and on the SiriusXM app, and on Pitt's student station, 92.1 FM WPTS Radio.
