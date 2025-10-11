Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. Florida State
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers have made the long trip down the coast to Tallahassee, Fla., and while the coaching staff doesn't always bring a big group on the road, 74 players have made the trip.
Maybe most importantly, Desmond Reid, Javon McIntyre, Tamon Lynum and Cruce Brookins all made the trip. According to a report by Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Reid will play. McIntyre, Lynum and Brookins all remain game-time decisions.
A big group of true freshmen have made the trip, too:
Of course, Mason Heintschel and Trey Butkowski made the trip, as the starting quarterback and kicker, respectively. But safety Josh Guerrier, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, safety Cole Woodson, running back Ja'Kyrian Turner, defensive lineman JuJu Anderson, linebacker Manny Taylor, offensive lineman Torian Chester, wide receiver Bryce Yates, wide receiver Cam Sapp and tight end Max Hunt also made the trip.
It's a big matchup for the Panthers. Taking on a ranked Florida State squad on the road is hard enough, but the first road start for Heintschel? It will be a tough test for the young quarterback - and for the Pitt defense.
Pitt is coming off a dominant win vs. Boston College, trouncing the Eagles by 41 points (one point away from tying the largest conference win in program history), but the Seminoles will be a tougher test.
With Jeff Persi and Keith Gouveia out on the offensive line, and Zach Crothers and Blaine Spires out on the defensive line, the Panthers will be tested up front.
The return of Reid gives Heintschel a very, very potent security blanket, but the first major test of his college career will be huge.
Pitt won the last meeting at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2020, a 41-17 thrashing during the COVID-19 season, but the Seminoles got revenge during the latest meeting. Former 'Noles quarterback Jordan Travis led his team to a 24-7 victory at Acrisure Stadium in 2023.
It's safe to say that it's an important matchup for both teams, with the Seminoles looking to stay ranked and the Panthers looking to get the season back on track.
