Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. Florida State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have named the honorary for their game against No. 25 Florida State, Pat Narduzzi announced.
Rashaad Duncan was a defensive lineman at Pitt from 2005-08, and was a team captain in his senior year. Duncan played in 48 consecutive games and was a four-year letterman.
Duncan made 145 career tackles, 17 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Panthers. He was also a part of the 2008 Sun Bowl team.
Duncan made an immediate impact in his freshman season, appearing in 11 games, starting two, and making 15 tackles, one for a loss.
As a sophomore, Duncan appeared in all 12 games and started nine games. He made 35 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, two sacks and was tied for the most fumble recoveries on the team.
Duncan set career highs as a junior in 2007, with 40 tackles, seven for a loss and two sacks in 12 games and 11 starts. He followed that season with 55 tackles, 5.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks in his final year.
Pitt went 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the Big East in Duncan's final season. The Panthers peaked at No. 17 in the AP Poll that season and appeared in the Sun Bowl, which they lost 3-0 to No. 24 Oregon State.
Pitt has appeared in the Sun Bowl two other times since then. The Panthers lost to Stanford 14-13 in 2018 and then defeated UCLA 37-35 in 2022.
Pitt is gearing up for its first top-25 opponent of the season against the Seminoles. Florida State is 0-2 in the ACC this season after an overtime loss to Virginia and a 28-22 loss to No. 3 Miami.
Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel will make his first road start and his second career start. He made his first start last week against Boston College and passed for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
Pitt will also be without starting left tackle Jeff Persi and defensive ends Joey Zelinsky, Jaeden Moore, Blaine Spires and Zach Crothers.
