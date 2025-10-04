Pitt Reveals Final Injury Report vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released the final availability report against the Boston College Eagles.
Out
RB Desmond Reid
DL Zach Crothers
DL Blaine Spires
DB Rashan Murray
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Synkwan Smith
RB Jaylin Brown
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
TE Adam Howanitz
LS Nilay Upadhyayula
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore
OL Keith Gouveia
OL Jackson Brown
Game Time Decision
DB Javon McIntyre
DB Tamon Lynum
Desmond Reid has been ruled out for the second consecutive game this season. Pat Narduzzi said after last week's loss to Louisville that Reid was close to playing and was listed as questionable when this week's report was initially released.
Look for Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner to take the majority of the carries again this week.
Zach Crothers, Blaine Spires, Rashan Murray, Nilay Upadhyayula and Jackson Brown were all previously listed as questionable to play, but are now all ruled out.
Javon McIntyre and Tamon Lynum were also listed as questionable earlier this week and have been upgraded to game time decisions. McIntyre exited last week's game after a handful of snaps and did not return. Lynum has not played since suffering an injury in the Week 2 game against Central Michigan.
Without Spires, Moore and Crothers available at defensive end, expect Joey Zelinsky, Nate Temple and Maverick Gracio to have increased roles.
Ryan Carretta is making his first-career start at left guard. Keith Gouveia went down with a leg injury last week, and Narduzzi announced at the beginning of the week that Gouveia is out for the season.
The longsnapper, Nilay Upadhyayula, is out. Nico Crawford will very likely be the starter. Something to watch for on special teams.
Boston College's starting tackle Jude Bowry, backup running back Jordan McDonald, offensive lineman Michael Crounse and wide receiver Dawson Pough were all listed as probable and are no longer listed on the report.
Daveon Crouch, Bryce Steele, Palaie Faoa, Sterling Sanders and Kwan Williams have been downgraded from questionable to out, and three key defensers, defensive lineman Owen Stoudmire, linebacker Max Tuker and defensive back Isaiah Farris, are no longer listed on the report.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Star RB Out Again vs. Boston College
- Pitt Starting Freshman QB vs. Boston College
- Pitt Defense Preparing for Elite Boston College Passing Game
- Pitt Reveals First Injury Report vs. Boston College
- Pitt HC Reveals Starting QB vs. Boston College
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt