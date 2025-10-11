Pitt Star RB Available vs. No. 25 Florida State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have one of their best players available for their Week 6 matchup vs. No. 25 Florida State
Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that senior running back Desmond Reids is available for the Panthers against the Seminoles and isn't limited with his snap count.
Thompson also reported that both running backs, redshirt freshman Juelz Goff and freshman Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, will rotate in for Pitt as well, after good performances in past games.
Reid suffered a lower body injury vs. West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3, which held him to just 20 snaps total and just six carries for 30 yards in the first half. Pitt would blow a 10-point lead with five points remaining and lose in overtime, 31-24 on the road to their hated rival.
He had a strong start to the 2025 campaign, with a 53-yard rushing touchdown and an 88-yard punt return touchdown in the 61-9 win over FCS program Duquesne in Week 1 at Acrisure Stadium.
Reid then finished with 141 all-purpose yards in the 45-17 win over Central Michigan in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium, with 10 rushes for 46 yards, five catches for 69 yards and two punt returns for 26 yards.
He hasn't played the past two games vs. Louisville in Week 5, a 34-27 loss, and Boston College in Week 6, a 48-7 win, both at Acrisure Stadium.
Goff and Turner both had great outings for Pitt in the win over Boston College. Goff finished with 17 rushes for 59 yards and a touchdown, plus two catches for 28 yards, while Turner had 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, along with two catchers for 32 yards, combining for 196 yards of total offense.
Reid is coming off an incredible junior season in 2024, where he had 184 carries for 966 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and five touchdowns, 52 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns and 13 punt returns for 159 yards and the touchdown vs. Kent State, in 11 games.
His 154.91 all-purpose yards per game ranked tied for fifth in the FBS with Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.
Reid earned All-American Honors from CBS Sports, The Athletic, Phil Steele and the Associated Press as an all-purpose back.
He also received a Second Team All-American honor from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and ESPN. He earned All-ACC First Team honors as both all-purpose and return specialist and an All-ACC Honorable Mention at running back. AP also named him as All-ACC First Team All-Purpose back.
Reid transferred to Pitt from FCS program Western Carolina ahead of the 2024 season, joining offensive coordinator Kade Bell.
The Pitt offense now has freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel and Reid on the field vs. Florida State, as they look to get their first road win of the season.
